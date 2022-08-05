Make Healthy Fruit Ice Popsicles At Home
New Delhi: Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to her Instagram profile and shared the recipe for a delicious yet healthy popsicle, which you surely can’t miss.
Ingredients
- 2 mangoes
- 1 cup strawberries
- 1/4th cup nut milk of choice
Method:
- Add mangoes to a blender and pour 1/4th cup nut milk
- Blend strawberries and add water according to your requirement
- Pour the strawberry purée into the mould halfway and then add the mango purée to fill it.
- Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze them!
