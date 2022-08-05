Fruit Ice Popsicles
Make Healthy Fruit Ice Popsicles At Home

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to her Instagram profile and shared the recipe for a delicious yet healthy popsicle, which you surely can’t miss.

Ingredients

  • 2 mangoes
  • 1 cup strawberries
  • 1/4th cup nut milk of choice

Method:

  1. Add mangoes to a blender and pour 1/4th cup nut milk
  2. Blend strawberries and add water according to your requirement
  3. Pour the strawberry purée into the mould halfway and then add the mango purée to fill it.
  4. Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze them!

