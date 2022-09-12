Chia Seed Pudding
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Healthy Chia Seed Pudding At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
14

New Delhi: This easy chia seed pudding recipe is a perfect healthy breakfast or snack! Store it in a lidded jar or airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Vegan, gluten-free.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups light coconut milk or homemade almond milk
  • 6 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
  • Optional toppings
  • Tart cherries, (I usually get them frozen)
  • Blueberries
  • Chopped nuts or granola
  • Coconut flakes
  • Maple syrup

Instructions

  1. In a lidded 3- to 4-cup jar, combine the milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, and salt.
  2. Cover and shake to combine.
  3. Chill for a few hours, then give it a good stir to loosen any clumps.
  4. Continue chilling for 12 to 18 hours for the pudding to set.
  5. Serve with fruit, nuts, coconut flakes, and maple syrup as desired.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8996 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking