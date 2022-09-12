Make Healthy Chia Seed Pudding At Home
New Delhi: This easy chia seed pudding recipe is a perfect healthy breakfast or snack! Store it in a lidded jar or airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Vegan, gluten-free.
Ingredients
- 2 cups light coconut milk or homemade almond milk
- 6 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
- Optional toppings
- Tart cherries, (I usually get them frozen)
- Blueberries
- Chopped nuts or granola
- Coconut flakes
- Maple syrup
Instructions
- In a lidded 3- to 4-cup jar, combine the milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, and salt.
- Cover and shake to combine.
- Chill for a few hours, then give it a good stir to loosen any clumps.
- Continue chilling for 12 to 18 hours for the pudding to set.
- Serve with fruit, nuts, coconut flakes, and maple syrup as desired.
