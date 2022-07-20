Make Guilt-Free Healthy Banana Bread

New Delhi: This healthy banana bread stays moist and actually tastes good! This recipe has lower sugar, healthier fats, and adds whole grains.

Ingredients

One Bowl Batter

4 very ripe bananas leave one for decorating

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 large eggs

1/2 cup Greek Yoghurt

1/4 cup coconut sugar or sweetener of choice

2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp coconut Sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

*Optional

1/4 cup chopped walnuts optional

1/4 cup chopped dark chocolate optional

Honey Cream Cheese Glaze

2 tbsp honey

1/3 cup cream cheese softened

1 pinch salt

Instructions