Banana Bread
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Guilt-Free Healthy Banana Bread

By Pradeep Sahoo
35

New Delhi: This healthy banana bread stays moist and actually tastes good! This recipe has lower sugar, healthier fats, and adds whole grains.

Ingredients

  • One Bowl Batter
  • 4 very ripe bananas leave one for decorating
  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup Greek Yoghurt
  • 1/4 cup coconut sugar or sweetener of choice
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp coconut Sugar
  • 2 tsp cinnamon

*Optional

  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts optional
  • 1/4 cup chopped dark chocolate optional
  • Honey Cream Cheese Glaze
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1/3 cup cream cheese softened
  • 1 pinch salt

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F° or 170 C° and lightly crease a 9×5 inch loaf pan and put a baking sheet inside.
  2. Mash the very ripe bananas with a fork and 2 tbsps of hot water
  3. Add all ingredients into a blender, safe 1 Banana which we leaf for the decoration, and blend until smooth and well combined
  4. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and mix the optional ingredients into the batter
  5. Decorate with the remaining banana as desired
  6. Combine the coconut sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle everything on top
  7. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean
  8. Let the loaf cool completely before transferring it onto a plate
  9. For The Glaze:
  10. In a small bowl mix the softened cream cheese, honey and a pinch of salt until smooth
  11. Pour the glaze over the just barely warm banana bread
  12. Enjoy

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pradeep Sahoo 14247 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking