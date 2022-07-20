Make Guilt-Free Healthy Banana Bread
New Delhi: This healthy banana bread stays moist and actually tastes good! This recipe has lower sugar, healthier fats, and adds whole grains.
Ingredients
- One Bowl Batter
- 4 very ripe bananas leave one for decorating
- 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup Greek Yoghurt
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar or sweetener of choice
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 2 tbsp coconut Sugar
- 2 tsp cinnamon
*Optional
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts optional
- 1/4 cup chopped dark chocolate optional
- Honey Cream Cheese Glaze
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1/3 cup cream cheese softened
- 1 pinch salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 F° or 170 C° and lightly crease a 9×5 inch loaf pan and put a baking sheet inside.
- Mash the very ripe bananas with a fork and 2 tbsps of hot water
- Add all ingredients into a blender, safe 1 Banana which we leaf for the decoration, and blend until smooth and well combined
- Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan and mix the optional ingredients into the batter
- Decorate with the remaining banana as desired
- Combine the coconut sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle everything on top
- Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean
- Let the loaf cool completely before transferring it onto a plate
- For The Glaze:
- In a small bowl mix the softened cream cheese, honey and a pinch of salt until smooth
- Pour the glaze over the just barely warm banana bread
- Enjoy
