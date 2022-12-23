Make Goan Style Mushroom Fry At Home
New Delhi: Mushroom Fry is a delectable Goan special dish, in which succulent mushrooms are cooked with onion, green chillies and spices.
Ingredients
- 250 grams button mushrooms
- ¾ to 1 cup thinly sliced onions or 1 large onion or 2 medium-sized onions
- 2 to 3 green chillies
- ½ teaspoon cumin powder (ground cumin)
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder (ground turmeric)
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder (ground black pepper)
- 1 pinch of red chilli powder or cayenne pepper – optional
- 1 to 2 pinches of Garam Masala
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 or 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves (cilantro)
- salt as required
Making Mushroom Fry
- Heat oil in a pan or kadai (wok).
- Add the onions and sauté stirring often till they begin to get light golden.
- This process of cooking onions takes a lot of time. So, to quicken it, add a pinch of salt to the onions. This helps the onions to cook faster.
- The onions should have softness in them. So, when you see them beginning to get light golden, proceed to the next step. Don’t make the onions crisp or browned.
- Add the green chillies and sauté for half a minute.
- Now, add the chopped mushrooms and stir.
- Add all the ground spice powders including salt as required.
- Sauté the mushrooms till they shrink in size and leave the water.
- Continue to cook till all the water has evaporated and you can see oil in the mixture.
- Sauté till the mushrooms turn light golden. The mixture should be dry.
- Add coriander leaves. Stir and cook for a minute.
- Switch off the heat and serve Mushroom Fry hot or warm with roti, bread or dinner rolls.
Comments are closed.