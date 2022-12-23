Goan Style Mushroom Fry
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Goan Style Mushroom Fry At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
3

New Delhi: Mushroom Fry is a delectable Goan special dish, in which succulent mushrooms are cooked with onion, green chillies and spices.

Ingredients

  • 250 grams button mushrooms
  • ¾ to 1 cup thinly sliced onions or 1 large onion or 2 medium-sized onions
  • 2 to 3 green chillies
  • ½ teaspoon cumin powder (ground cumin)
  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder (ground turmeric)
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder (ground black pepper)
  • 1 pinch of red chilli powder or cayenne pepper – optional
  • 1 to 2 pinches of Garam Masala
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 or 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves (cilantro)
  • salt as required

Making Mushroom Fry

  1. Heat oil in a pan or kadai (wok).
  2. Add the onions and sauté stirring often till they begin to get light golden.
  3. This process of cooking onions takes a lot of time. So, to quicken it, add a pinch of salt to the onions. This helps the onions to cook faster.
  4. The onions should have softness in them. So, when you see them beginning to get light golden, proceed to the next step. Don’t make the onions crisp or browned.
  5. Add the green chillies and sauté for half a minute.
  6. Now, add the chopped mushrooms and stir.
  7. Add all the ground spice powders including salt as required.
  8. Sauté the mushrooms till they shrink in size and leave the water.
  9. Continue to cook till all the water has evaporated and you can see oil in the mixture.
  10. Sauté till the mushrooms turn light golden. The mixture should be dry.
  11. Add coriander leaves. Stir and cook for a minute.
  12. Switch off the heat and serve Mushroom Fry hot or warm with roti, bread or dinner rolls.
Pragativadi News Service 14257 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking