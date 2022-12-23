Make Goan Style Mushroom Fry At Home

New Delhi: Mushroom Fry is a delectable Goan special dish, in which succulent mushrooms are cooked with onion, green chillies and spices.

Ingredients

250 grams button mushrooms

¾ to 1 cup thinly sliced onions or 1 large onion or 2 medium-sized onions

2 to 3 green chillies

½ teaspoon cumin powder (ground cumin)

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder (ground turmeric)

¼ teaspoon black pepper powder (ground black pepper)

1 pinch of red chilli powder or cayenne pepper – optional

1 to 2 pinches of Garam Masala

2 tablespoons oil

1 or 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves (cilantro)

salt as required

Making Mushroom Fry