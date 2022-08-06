Choco Pie
Make Easy Yet Delicious Choco Pie At Home

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Choco Pie is a creamy, chocolate-filled dessert which is topped with whipped and grated chocolate. Let’s check out the ingredients required for the recipe.

Materials

  • 10 pcs Biscuits
  • White filling
  • 2 tbsp Milk Powder
  • 1 tbsp Condensed Milk
  • 100 gms Dark Compound Chocolate

Instructions

  1. To make an Easy and quick choco pie take ten pieces of biscuit.
  2.  Now, take 2 tbsp of milk powder in a bowl.
  3. Now mix 1 tbsp of condensed milk and mix well.
  4. Now, take the biscuit and apply milk powder paste to it.
  5. Now, close it with another biscuit-like sandwich and prepare a biscuit sandwich with all biscuits.
  6. Now, put all biscuit pieces into the fridge for 10 minutes.
  7. Now, take 100 grams of dark compound chocolate.
  8. Now, if you want to melt the chocolate with a microweb, then put the chocolate into the microweb and melt for 30 seconds.
  9. If you want to use the double boiling method, place a pan on flame and fill it with water and boil well.
  10. Now, place a glass or steel bowl on the pan.
  11. Now, add chocolate pieces into the bowl and stir and melt well.
  12. Now, take out all biscuit pieces from the fridge.
  13. Now, take a tray and place aluminium foil paper on it.
  14. Now dip the biscuit pieces into melted chocolate.
  15. Now, transfer choco pie to the tray.
  16. Now transfer the tray into the fridge for 5 to 10 minutes to set it.
  17. After 5 – 10 minutes, take out the tray from the fridge.
  18. Now garnish it with milk powder paste.
  19. Now your choco pie is completely ready, and you can enjoy them.

Breaking