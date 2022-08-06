Make Easy Yet Delicious Choco Pie At Home
New Delhi: Choco Pie is a creamy, chocolate-filled dessert which is topped with whipped and grated chocolate. Let’s check out the ingredients required for the recipe.
Materials
- 10 pcs Biscuits
- White filling
- 2 tbsp Milk Powder
- 1 tbsp Condensed Milk
- 100 gms Dark Compound Chocolate
Instructions
- To make an Easy and quick choco pie take ten pieces of biscuit.
- Now, take 2 tbsp of milk powder in a bowl.
- Now mix 1 tbsp of condensed milk and mix well.
- Now, take the biscuit and apply milk powder paste to it.
- Now, close it with another biscuit-like sandwich and prepare a biscuit sandwich with all biscuits.
- Now, put all biscuit pieces into the fridge for 10 minutes.
- Now, take 100 grams of dark compound chocolate.
- Now, if you want to melt the chocolate with a microweb, then put the chocolate into the microweb and melt for 30 seconds.
- If you want to use the double boiling method, place a pan on flame and fill it with water and boil well.
- Now, place a glass or steel bowl on the pan.
- Now, add chocolate pieces into the bowl and stir and melt well.
- Now, take out all biscuit pieces from the fridge.
- Now, take a tray and place aluminium foil paper on it.
- Now dip the biscuit pieces into melted chocolate.
- Now, transfer choco pie to the tray.
- Now transfer the tray into the fridge for 5 to 10 minutes to set it.
- After 5 – 10 minutes, take out the tray from the fridge.
- Now garnish it with milk powder paste.
- Now your choco pie is completely ready, and you can enjoy them.
Comments are closed.