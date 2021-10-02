Make Easy Vermicelli Upma

New Delhi: Vermicelli upma is a famous south Indian breakfast made with vermicelli, spices, and herbs. This dish is also called Semiya upma and has unique flavors and textures. It is very different from the popular South Indian breakfast recipe of upma.

INGREDIENTS

To cook vermicelli:

2 tsp oil

1 cup vermicelli / semiya

water to cook

½ tsp salt

Other ingredients:

3 tsp oil

1 tsp mustard

½ tsp urad dal

1 tsp chana dal

1 dried red chilli

Few curry leaves

Handful peanuts

1-inch ginger (finely chopped)

2 green chilli (slit)

2 tbsp onion (finely chopped)

½ tsp turmeric / haldi

2 tbsp peas / matar

2 tbsp carrot (finely chopped)

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp capsicum (finely chopped)

2 tbsp beans (finely chopped)

½ lemon

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS