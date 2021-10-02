Make Easy Vermicelli Upma
New Delhi: Vermicelli upma is a famous south Indian breakfast made with vermicelli, spices, and herbs. This dish is also called Semiya upma and has unique flavors and textures. It is very different from the popular South Indian breakfast recipe of upma.
INGREDIENTS
To cook vermicelli:
- 2 tsp oil
- 1 cup vermicelli / semiya
- water to cook
- ½ tsp salt
Other ingredients:
- 3 tsp oil
- 1 tsp mustard
- ½ tsp urad dal
- 1 tsp chana dal
- 1 dried red chilli
- Few curry leaves
- Handful peanuts
- 1-inch ginger (finely chopped)
- 2 green chilli (slit)
- 2 tbsp onion (finely chopped)
- ½ tsp turmeric / haldi
- 2 tbsp peas / matar
- 2 tbsp carrot (finely chopped)
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp capsicum (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp beans (finely chopped)
- ½ lemon
- 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a kadai heat 3 tsp oil and splutter 1 tsp mustard, ½ tsp urad dal, 1 tsp chana dal, 1 dried red chilli and few curry leaves.
- Also, add handful peanuts and roast till turn crunchy on low flame.
- Now add 1 inch ginger and 2 green chilli. saute well.
- Further, add 2 tbsp onion and saute slightly.
- Also add 2 tbsp peas, 2 tbsp carrot, 2 tbsp capsicum and 2 tbsp beans. saute for a minute.
- Additionally, add ½ tsp turmeric and ½ tsp salt. saute for a minute.
- Cover and cook for 2 minutes or till vegetables turn soft.
- Add in cooked semiya and mix gently. do not over mix as semiya will get mashed.
- Now add 2 tbsp coriander and ½ lemon. mix well.
- Finally, serve semiya upma with hot masala chai for morning breakfast.