Make Easy Tawa Pulao At Home
New Delhi: Tawa pulao is a popular Mumbai street food of rice and vegetables sauteed together with pav bhaji masala and other spices-herbs. It is a popular and tasty rice recipe.
Ingredients
For Cooking Rice
- 1 cup basmati rice or long grained rice
- 4 cups of water for cooking the rice
- 2 to 3 drops of oil
- salt as required
- Other Ingredients For Tawa Pulao
- 1 medium green bell pepper (capsicum) – chopped
- 2 large tomatoes or 150 grams tomatoes – chopped
- 1 medium onion or 50 grams onions- chopped
- ½ inch ginger + 2-3 garlic – made into a paste in a mortar-pestle or 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
- ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder or add as required
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 2 teaspoon Pav Bhaji Masala or add as required
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 tablespoons butter or oil or half-half of both
- 1 small to medium carrot – chopped
- 1 medium potato – chopped
- ½ cup green peas – fresh or frozen
- ½ teaspoon lemon juice or as required
- a few chopped coriander leaves (cilantro leaves) or parsley leaves
- salt as required
Instructions
Cooking Rice
- Rinse the rice grains till the water runs clear of starch. Rinsing for a while, you will come to a stage when the water will become transparent during the rinse. If there is starch in the water, then the rice becomes sticky.
- Soak the rice in enough water for 20-30 minutes. Drain and then add the rice to a pot.
- Pour 4 cups of water into the rice. Add salt and a few drops of oil.
- Stir. Cover and cook the rice till the rice grains are cooked well.
- The rice grains should be separate and also cooked well.
- If the water begins to froth push the lid, then remove the lid or partly cover the pot with the lid and cook the rice.
- Don’t cook the rice too much or make them mushy. This will spoil the texture of the pulao.
- In a strainer, add the cooked rice and let all the water drain away.
- Gently fluff the rice with a fork.
- Once all the steam has passed from the rice, cover the rice with a lid so that the rice grains on top don’t dry out.
- Let the rice cool and you can proceed with the rest of the recipe.
Making Tawa Pulao
- Steam the carrot, potato and green peas till all of them are cooked well in a steamer, pan or pressure cooker.
- Peel and chop the carrot and potatoes. Keep aside.
- In a pan or Kadai/wok melt the butter. Add the cumin and fry them till they get browned.
- Add the finely chopped onions and saute till translucent.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and saute till the raw aroma goes away.
- Then add the finely chopped tomatoes and bell pepper (capsicum).
- Stir and add all the spice powders – turmeric, red chilli powder and pav bhaji masala.
- Stir again and saute the whole mixture till you see butter releasing from the sides.
- Add the chopped potato, carrot and peas. Sprinkle salt and stir.
- Add the cooked basmati rice and gently mix the veggies with the rice.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and sprinkle some lemon juice on the Tava pulao.
- Serve Tava pulao hot with onion tomato raita or cucumber raita or plain yogurt accompanied with papad and pickle.
