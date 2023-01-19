Strawberry Mousse
Make Easy Strawberry Mousse At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Strawberry Mousse recipe made with only three ingredients – strawberry, cream and sugar. The recipe is egg-free and a quick dessert.

Ingredients

250 grams strawberry or 9 ounces

200 ml cream – light cream with 25% to 35% fat or whipping cream with 36% to 50% fat

4 tablespoons sugar or add as required

Instructions

  1. Rinse, hull and chop the strawberries. Add them to a blender along with sugar.
  2. Blend to a fine and smooth puree without any strawberry chunks.
  3. Pour 1 tablespoon of the puree in each of the shot glasses or bowls.
  4. Add chilled cream to the strawberry puree in the blender.
  5. Pulse 5 to 7 times till the cream is well blended with the strawberry puree.
  6. Spoon the mousse in the shot glasses or bowls.
  7. Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours or till well set.
  8. Serve the Strawberry Mousse chilled and garnished with strawberry slices or grated chocolate.
