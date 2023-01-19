Make Easy Strawberry Mousse At Home
New Delhi: Strawberry Mousse recipe made with only three ingredients – strawberry, cream and sugar. The recipe is egg-free and a quick dessert.
Ingredients
250 grams strawberry or 9 ounces
200 ml cream – light cream with 25% to 35% fat or whipping cream with 36% to 50% fat
4 tablespoons sugar or add as required
Instructions
- Rinse, hull and chop the strawberries. Add them to a blender along with sugar.
- Blend to a fine and smooth puree without any strawberry chunks.
- Pour 1 tablespoon of the puree in each of the shot glasses or bowls.
- Add chilled cream to the strawberry puree in the blender.
- Pulse 5 to 7 times till the cream is well blended with the strawberry puree.
- Spoon the mousse in the shot glasses or bowls.
- Cover and refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours or till well set.
- Serve the Strawberry Mousse chilled and garnished with strawberry slices or grated chocolate.
