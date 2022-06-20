Make Easy Shakarpara At Home
New Delhi: Shakarpara, also known as Shankarpali, is a crispy, mildly sweetened snack made with 4 simple ingredients you will have at home.
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup Sugar 100 grams
- ¼ cup Water warm
- 2 cup All-purpose flour (maida) 300 grams
- ¼ cup Oil 50 grams
- ¼ teaspoon Salt
- Oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS
Make the dough
- Mix sugar in warm water for a few minutes or until the sugar dissolves.
- Add the maida (all-purpose flour), oil, and salt to a large bowl. Mix using one hand such that the oil gets completely mixed in the dough. Keep mixing for 1-2 minutes. Check that the dough holds its shape when taken in hand.
- Now add the sugar and water to the flour and mix to make a stiff dough (similar to puri). Add minimum additional water to make the dough. I just needed 2 tablespoons of water more to make the dough.
- Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15 minutes.
Roll/Cut the dough
- Now divide the dough into 3 parts and make balls. Roll out the dough thick, like a paratha. Cut into diamond or square shapes. You can use a roller to make it easier to cut the shakarpara. Or you can use a large knife or pizza cutter to cut them too.
- Separate each square and keep it aside on a plate. It is okay to keep the squares on top of each other. They will easily separate when frying.
Fry the shakarpara
- In a Kadai/wok, heat the oil on a medium-high flame. Then Reduce the flame to medium.
- Dip the cut dough pieces in the hot oil. Fry while stirring frequently till the shake pare turns golden brown (about 4-6 minutes). You will need to make and fry them in multiple batches.
- Take them out and lay them on a kitchen towel. When completely cool, serve or store them in an airtight container.
