Make Easy Pineapple Dessert In Just Minutes: Recipe Inside

New Delhi: Easy pineapple dessert has been one of the most popular desserts. It can be prepared with minimal ingredients. Let’s have a look:

Ingredients

Milk- 1½ cups

Sweetened Condensed milk- ¾ of the 14 oz can

Vanilla extract-1 tsp

Pineapple chopped, fresh or canned- 1 cup

Sugar-1 tbsp

Agar Agar strands- ½ cup of 1-inch strands (or 2½ teaspoons unflavored Gelatin)

For Garnishing

Coconut, grated-1/4 cup

Sugar- 2 tbsp

Cashew nuts- 7

Ghee- 1 tbsp

Instructions

If using fresh pineapple: Place a saucepan over low-medium heat, and saute the chopped pineapple with 1 tbsp sugar until the sour taste goes away. Don’t burn or over-cook the pineapple. If using canned pineapple, saute without adding the sugar (as the canned pineapple has sugar in it). If using agar agar strands: Add ½ cup agar agar strands to ½ cup water and heat it until the strands dissolve in water. You could strain the agar agar dissolved in water to discard any tiny strands it might have. Keep it aside. Don’t keep it for too long as it would thicken fast. If using Gelatin- Sprinkle 2½ tsp gelatin over 3 tbsp cold water, and let stand for 5 minutes till gelatin has softened. Place a saucepan over medium heat: add milk add condensed milk, combine well and let come to a slight boil, then simmer for 3 minutes. Add vanilla extract and the cooked pineapple, and combine well. Add dissolved agar agar (or gelatin) and mix well. Do not heat further. Remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture into a round bowl or ramekins, let cool down. Keep it in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 hrs or until it has set.

Garnishing