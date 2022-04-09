Make Easy Khoya Khurchan Paratha

New Delhi: Khoya Khurchan Paratha is a delicious recipe that is mostly prepared during Ramadan. It is easy to make the recipe and can be prepared under 20 minutes if you have your dough well-rested beforehand.

Ingredients of Khoya Khurchan Paratha

200 gm khoya

5 ml kewra essence

5 drops of cardamom essence

3 tablespoon ghee

water as required

4 strand saffron

50 gm granulated sugar

400 gm wheat flour

1 gm salt

Step 1 Prepare the dough and cover it

Mix the whole wheat flour and salt in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of ghee and knead into a soft dough with water. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and keep it aside for an hour.

Step 2 Prepare the stuffing

Grate the khoya, and keep it aside. Soak the saffron strands in 1 tsp. of warm water and add to the khoya mix also add the granulated sugar, cardamom powder and the kewda water and mix well. Divide the whole wheat flour dough into equal portions.

Step 3 Stuff, roll, fry and serve!

Stuff each portion with the khoya mixture and roll into a ball again. Roll into paranthas. Heat a griddle/hot plate and cook the paranthas on both sides and finish with ghee till light brown on both sides. Serve hot