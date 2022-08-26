Make Easy Cheese Garlic Bread At Home

New Delhi: Cheesy garlic bread is so simple to make with loads of cheese and that soft bread on the inside with the crunchy crust on the outside.

Ingredients

4 to 5 slices of bread or half a loaf of bread. you can use whole wheat or brown or multi grain or white bread

2 tablespoon Butter salted or unsalted

3 to 4 medium garlic, minced or grated or crushed

100 grams cheese or ½ cup grated cheese, processed or cheddar or mozzarella cheese

Black pepper as required

Red chilli flakes as required

Dry oregano or any herb as required

Salt as required to be added if using unsalted butter

Instructions

Preparation