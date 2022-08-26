Make Easy Cheese Garlic Bread At Home
New Delhi: Cheesy garlic bread is so simple to make with loads of cheese and that soft bread on the inside with the crunchy crust on the outside.
Ingredients
- 4 to 5 slices of bread or half a loaf of bread. you can use whole wheat or brown or multi grain or white bread
- 2 tablespoon Butter salted or unsalted
- 3 to 4 medium garlic, minced or grated or crushed
- 100 grams cheese or ½ cup grated cheese, processed or cheddar or mozzarella cheese
- Black pepper as required
- Red chilli flakes as required
- Dry oregano or any herb as required
- Salt as required to be added if using unsalted butter
Instructions
Preparation
- Preheat the oven for 200 degrees celsius/392 degrees Fahrenheit before starting.
- Slice the loaf of bread into slices. Now halve each slice.
- Take 2 tbsp softened butter (butter at room temperature) in a bowl. I used salted butter. If using unsalted butter, then add a bit of salt.
- Grate or mince 3 to 4 medium garlic directly into the butter. Instead of garlic, you can also add garlic chives.
- Mix the grated garlic very well with the butter.
- Grate 100 grams of cheddar or mozzarella cheese. About ½ cup grated cheese.
- Making Cheese Garlic Bread
- Now spread the garlic butter evenly on all the slices.
- Top with the cheese generously.
- Sprinkle with your favourite herb or spice. You can add oregano, basil, red chilli flakes, black pepper, Italian seasoning etc.
- Place the bread slices on a baking tray.
- Baking Garlic Cheese Bread
- Now keep the baking tray on the topmost rack of your otg. If using a microwave oven in the convection mode, then keep the baking tray on the glass turn table.
- Bake at 200 degrees celsius/392 degrees fahrenheit for 5 to 6 minutes till the edges become a light golden and a bit crisp.
- The cheese will also melt. You don’t need to toast these slices.
- Serve this cheesy garlic bread hot with tomato ketchup as a starter or as as a snack.
Comments are closed.