Cheese Garlic Bread
Make Easy Cheese Garlic Bread At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Cheesy garlic bread is so simple to make with loads of cheese and that soft bread on the inside with the crunchy crust on the outside.

Ingredients

  • 4 to 5 slices of bread or half a loaf of bread. you can use whole wheat or brown or multi grain or white bread
  • 2 tablespoon Butter salted or unsalted
  • 3 to 4 medium garlic, minced or grated or crushed
  • 100 grams cheese or ½ cup grated cheese, processed or cheddar or mozzarella cheese
  • Black pepper as required
  • Red chilli flakes as required
  • Dry oregano or any herb as required
  • Salt as required to be added if using unsalted butter

Instructions

Preparation

  1. Preheat the oven for 200 degrees celsius/392 degrees Fahrenheit before starting.
  2. Slice the loaf of bread into slices. Now halve each slice.
  3. Take 2 tbsp softened butter (butter at room temperature) in a bowl. I used salted butter. If using unsalted butter, then add a bit of salt.
  4. Grate or mince 3 to 4 medium garlic directly into the butter. Instead of garlic, you can also add garlic chives.
  5. Mix the grated garlic very well with the butter.
  6. Grate 100 grams of cheddar or mozzarella cheese. About ½ cup grated cheese.
  7. Making Cheese Garlic Bread
  8. Now spread the garlic butter evenly on all the slices.
  9. Top with the cheese generously.
  10. Sprinkle with your favourite herb or spice. You can add oregano, basil, red chilli flakes, black pepper, Italian seasoning etc.
  11. Place the bread slices on a baking tray.
  12. Baking Garlic Cheese Bread
  13. Now keep the baking tray on the topmost rack of your otg. If using a microwave oven in the convection mode, then keep the baking tray on the glass turn table.
  14. Bake at 200 degrees celsius/392 degrees fahrenheit for 5 to 6 minutes till the edges become a light golden and a bit crisp.
  15. The cheese will also melt. You don’t need to toast these slices.
  16. Serve this cheesy garlic bread hot with tomato ketchup as a starter or as as a snack.

