Make Easy Bread Pakora

New Delhi: Bread Pakora is a much-loved snack of deep-fried and savoury bread fritters from North Indian Cuisine, especially Punjabi Cuisine. This plain bread pakora is a delicious snack of bread coated with spiced gram flour batter and then deep-fried in oil.

Ingredients

5 to 6 whole wheat bread slices – can white, brown, or multi-grain bread

1 cup besan (gram flour) – 100 grams

½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon Garam Masala

½ teaspoon oil

2 pinches of baking soda

⅔ to ¾ cup water or add as required

salt as required

oil for deep frying, as required

Instructions