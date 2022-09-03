Bread Pakora
Make Easy Bread Pakora

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Bread Pakora is a much-loved snack of deep-fried and savoury bread fritters from North Indian Cuisine, especially Punjabi Cuisine. This plain bread pakora is a delicious snack of bread coated with spiced gram flour batter and then deep-fried in oil.

Ingredients

  • 5 to 6 whole wheat bread slices – can white, brown, or multi-grain bread
  • 1 cup besan (gram flour) – 100 grams
  • ½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)
  • ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
  • ¼ teaspoon Garam Masala
  • ½ teaspoon oil
  • 2 pinches of baking soda
  • ⅔ to ¾ cup water or add as required
  • salt as required
  • oil for deep frying, as required
Instructions

  1. Making Bajji Batter
  2. In a mixing bowl, take all the dry ingredients – gram flour, carom seeds, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and two pinches of baking soda.
  3. Add the wet ingredients – ½ teaspoon hot oil (from the pan or Kadai in which you have kept oil for deep-frying) and water.
  4. Add water in parts and about ⅔ to ¾ cup water or as required to make a medium thick batter.
  5. With a wired whisk or spoon, whip briskly for 1 to 2 minutes to a smooth batter without any lumps.
  6. Making Bread Bajji
  7. Slice the bread slices into rectangles or triangles.
  8. Dip each slice in the batter and evenly coat it with the batter.
  9. Place the batter-coated bread slice in medium hot oil for frying. Also, add a few more batter-coated slices.
  10. Fry them in medium hot oil turning over a couple of times to ensure even cooking and browning.
  11. Fry until crisp and golden.
  12. Remove with a slotted or perforated spoon and drain as much oil as possible.
  13. Place them on kitchen paper towels to drain excess oil.
  14. Sprinkle a bit of chaat masala on them.
  15. Serve these besan bread bajji hot with tomato sauce or cilantro chutney or mint chutney or sweet tamarind chutney.

