Make Easy Bread Pakora
New Delhi: Bread Pakora is a much-loved snack of deep-fried and savoury bread fritters from North Indian Cuisine, especially Punjabi Cuisine. This plain bread pakora is a delicious snack of bread coated with spiced gram flour batter and then deep-fried in oil.
Ingredients
- 5 to 6 whole wheat bread slices – can white, brown, or multi-grain bread
- 1 cup besan (gram flour) – 100 grams
- ½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)
- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
- ¼ teaspoon Garam Masala
- ½ teaspoon oil
- 2 pinches of baking soda
- ⅔ to ¾ cup water or add as required
- salt as required
- oil for deep frying, as required
Instructions
- Making Bajji Batter
- In a mixing bowl, take all the dry ingredients – gram flour, carom seeds, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and two pinches of baking soda.
- Add the wet ingredients – ½ teaspoon hot oil (from the pan or Kadai in which you have kept oil for deep-frying) and water.
- Add water in parts and about ⅔ to ¾ cup water or as required to make a medium thick batter.
- With a wired whisk or spoon, whip briskly for 1 to 2 minutes to a smooth batter without any lumps.
- Making Bread Bajji
- Slice the bread slices into rectangles or triangles.
- Dip each slice in the batter and evenly coat it with the batter.
- Place the batter-coated bread slice in medium hot oil for frying. Also, add a few more batter-coated slices.
- Fry them in medium hot oil turning over a couple of times to ensure even cooking and browning.
- Fry until crisp and golden.
- Remove with a slotted or perforated spoon and drain as much oil as possible.
- Place them on kitchen paper towels to drain excess oil.
- Sprinkle a bit of chaat masala on them.
- Serve these besan bread bajji hot with tomato sauce or cilantro chutney or mint chutney or sweet tamarind chutney.
