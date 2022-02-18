Make Easy Banana Pancakes While You Working From Home
New Delhi: This eggless banana pancake recipe is super quick and easy to make with wholesome ingredients. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder (not baking soda!)
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ⅔ cup milk of choice*
- ½ cup mashed ripe banana (from about 1 large banana), plus another banana for slicing on top
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter or coconut oil
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Optional toppings: sliced banana, maple syrup, peanut butter or almond butter
INSTRUCTIONS
- If you’re using an electric skillet, preheat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit now. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Whisk to blend.
- In a smaller bowl, combine the milk, mashed banana, egg, maple syrup, butter and vanilla. Whisk until blended. Pour the liquid mixture into the flour mixture and mix just until combined.
- If you are not using an electric skillet, heat a heavy cast-iron skillet or nonstick griddle over medium-low heat. You’re ready to start cooking pancakes once a drop of water sizzles in contact with the hot surface. If necessary, lightly oil the cooking surface with additional butter or coconut oil, carefully wiping up excess with a paper towel (nonstick surfaces likely won’t require any oil).
- Using a ⅓-cup measuring cup, scoop the batter onto the hot skillet, leaving a couple of inches around each pancake for expansion. Cook until small bubbles form on the surface of the pancakes, 2 to 3 minutes (you’ll know it’s ready to flip when about ½-inch of the perimeter is matte instead of glossy).
- Flip the pancakes, then cook until lightly golden on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes more. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more butter or oil and adjusting the heat as necessary.
- Serve immediately or keep warm in a 200 degree Fahrenheit oven. If desired, top individual servings with a spread of peanut or almond butter and/or sliced bananas, and serve with more maple syrup or honey on the side.
- Leftover pancakes can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. To reheat, stack leftover pancakes and wrap them in a paper towel before gently reheating in the microwave.