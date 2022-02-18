Banana Pancakes
Make Easy Banana Pancakes While You Working From Home

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: This eggless banana pancake recipe is super quick and easy to make with wholesome ingredients. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder (not baking soda!)
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • ⅔ cup milk of choice*
  • ½ cup mashed ripe banana (from about 1 large banana), plus another banana for slicing on top
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, plus more for serving
  • 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter or coconut oil
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Optional toppings: sliced banana, maple syrup, peanut butter or almond butter

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. If you’re using an electric skillet, preheat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit now. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Whisk to blend.
  2. In a smaller bowl, combine the milk, mashed banana, egg, maple syrup, butter and vanilla. Whisk until blended. Pour the liquid mixture into the flour mixture and mix just until combined.
  3. If you are not using an electric skillet, heat a heavy cast-iron skillet or nonstick griddle over medium-low heat. You’re ready to start cooking pancakes once a drop of water sizzles in contact with the hot surface. If necessary, lightly oil the cooking surface with additional butter or coconut oil, carefully wiping up excess with a paper towel (nonstick surfaces likely won’t require any oil).
  4. Using a ⅓-cup measuring cup, scoop the batter onto the hot skillet, leaving a couple of inches around each pancake for expansion. Cook until small bubbles form on the surface of the pancakes, 2 to 3 minutes (you’ll know it’s ready to flip when about ½-inch of the perimeter is matte instead of glossy).
  5. Flip the pancakes, then cook until lightly golden on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes more. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more butter or oil and adjusting the heat as necessary.
  6. Serve immediately or keep warm in a 200 degree Fahrenheit oven. If desired, top individual servings with a spread of peanut or almond butter and/or sliced bananas, and serve with more maple syrup or honey on the side.
  7. Leftover pancakes can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. To reheat, stack leftover pancakes and wrap them in a paper towel before gently reheating in the microwave.
Haraprasad Das
