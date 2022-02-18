Make Easy Banana Pancakes While You Working From Home

New Delhi: This eggless banana pancake recipe is super quick and easy to make with wholesome ingredients. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder (not baking soda!)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

⅔ cup milk of choice*

½ cup mashed ripe banana (from about 1 large banana), plus another banana for slicing on top

1 large egg

2 tablespoons maple syrup or honey, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter or coconut oil

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional toppings: sliced banana, maple syrup, peanut butter or almond butter

INSTRUCTIONS