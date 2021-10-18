Nutella Brownies
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Easy 3-Ingredient Nutella Brownies

By PragativadiNews
0 1

New Delhi: Nutella Brownie is one of the easiest recipes that can be prepared with just three ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (8oz/240g) Nutella
  • 2 eggs (or egg substitutes for brownies)
  • 10 tablespoons all-purpose flour About 85g/3ozs.

Instructions

  1. Put the Nutella, eggs, and flour in a large bowl and mix until all ingredients are combines. The batter should be thick and shiny.
  2. Line a 2 inch deep 8 x 12 in the baking tray with parchment paper. Pour the batter into your tray. Bake at 350F (175C) for 20-25 minutes at a conventional setting in your oven. Monitor the bake if you are using a fan-assisted oven or an OTG. These will bake faster.
  3. Remove from the oven and allow to cool fully before slicing. Enjoy!
PragativadiNews 8044 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four − three =

Breaking