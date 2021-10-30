Make Diabetic Friendly Rabadi
New Delhi: Diabetic-Friendly Rabadi is super easy and can be prepared with minimal ingredients. This Rabri recipe is made specially for diabetic people.
Ingredients of Diabetic-Friendly Rabri
- 1/4 Cup Oats
- 1/4 cup orange segments
- 2 cups Milk
- 1 tsp Ghee
- 1 tsp Sugar-free/stevia (sugar substitute)
Method
- Sautee the oats in ghee for 2 minutes.
- Add milk to oats and mix well. Let it cook for 10 minutes.
- Once the oats has thickened, remove them from flame. Let it cool down.
- Add the orange segments and sugar substitute to the oats mixture, mix well.
- Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.
- Garnish with chopped almonds.