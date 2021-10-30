Diabetic Friendly Rabadi
Food

Make Diabetic Friendly Rabadi

By PragativadiNews
0 3

New Delhi: Diabetic-Friendly Rabadi is super easy and can be prepared with minimal ingredients. This Rabri recipe is made specially for diabetic people.

Ingredients of Diabetic-Friendly Rabri

  • 1/4 Cup Oats
  • 1/4 cup orange segments
  • 2 cups Milk
  • 1 tsp Ghee
  • 1 tsp Sugar-free/stevia (sugar substitute)

Method

  1. Sautee the oats in ghee for 2 minutes.
  2. Add milk to oats and mix well. Let it cook for 10 minutes.
  3. Once the oats has thickened, remove them from flame. Let it cool down.
  4. Add the orange segments and sugar substitute to the oats mixture, mix well.
  5. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.
  6. Garnish with chopped almonds.
PragativadiNews 8564 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five − five =

Breaking