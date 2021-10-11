Make Diabetes-Friendly Faldhari Badam Barfi For Navratri

New Delhi: Faldhari Badam Barfi is a simple ingredient, a sugar-free recipe that is packed with the goodness of nuts like walnuts, figs, and almonds that comes together for this delicious festive treat!

Ingredients Of Faldhari Badam Ki Barfi (Sugar-Free)

1 1/2 Cups mawa (crushed)

1 cup dehydrated mix fruits, chopped

1/2 cup mixed nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios, and figs), chopped

1/4 tsp cardamoms

A pinch of nutmeg powder

How to Make Faldhari Badam ki Barfi (Sugar-free)

1. Combine the Mawa and nuts in a deep non-stick Kadhai.

2. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

3. Add the mixed nuts, dehydrated chopped fruits, cardamom powder, and nutmeg powder.

4. Mix them well.

5. Put the mixture into a greased Aluminum tin.

6. Keep aside for 5 hours to let the mixture cool down.

7. Cut into equal pieces and serve.