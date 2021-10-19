Make Delicious Vegetarian Shami Kebab
New Delhi: The Vegetarian Shami Kebab Recipe is also known as the Chane Ke Kebab. These kababs are packed with proteins from the chickpeas and flavored with fennel and chaat masala.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cup black chickpea (soaked overnight)
- ¼ onion (sliced)
- 1-inch ginger
- 2 clove garlic
- 2 dried red chilli
- 1 green chilli
- 5 cloves
- 1 inch cinnamon
- 1 black cardamom
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp cumin/jeera
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 cup water
Other ingredients:
- 3 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)
- 2 tbsp mint (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp salt
- oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, pressure cook all the ingredients listed pressure cooking for 5 whistles.
- Drain off the water and blend coarsely without adding any water.
- Further, add 3 tbsp roasted besan.
- Also add 2 tbsp mint, 2 tbsp coriander, 1 tsp lemon juice, and ½ tsp salt.
- Mix well making sure all the spices are combined well.
- Further grease hand with oil and prepare patties. Now deep fry, shallow fry, or pan fry the patties in hot oil. Alternatively, preheat and bake at 180 degrees celsius for 30 minutes.
- Flip and fry both sides on medium flame till it turns golden and crisp.
- Finally, serve veg shami kebab with onion, lemon, and green chutney.