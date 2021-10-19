Make Delicious Vegetarian Shami Kebab

New Delhi: The Vegetarian Shami Kebab Recipe is also known as the Chane Ke Kebab. These kababs are packed with proteins from the chickpeas and flavored with fennel and chaat masala.

INGREDIENTS

2 cup black chickpea (soaked overnight)

¼ onion (sliced)

1-inch ginger

2 clove garlic

2 dried red chilli

1 green chilli

5 cloves

1 inch cinnamon

1 black cardamom

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin/jeera

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

2 cup water

Other ingredients:

3 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)

2 tbsp mint (finely chopped)

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt

oil for frying

INSTRUCTIONS