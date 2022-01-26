Make Delicious Tricolour Cake  

New Delhi: Make your Independence Day even more special with this easy-to-make dessert recipe. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

In a bowl sieve maida, baking powder, and baking soda.

In another bowl mix sugar and milk. Then add curd and butter. Mix well.

Mix dry ingredients with liquid ingredients.

Add vanilla essence. Divide this batter into three parts.

In one part mix orange food colour, in the second part add green food colour and let the third part remain white.

Grease a baking tin. Pour the better alternatively.

Bake it in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees centigrade for 20 to 30 minutes or till baked perfectly.