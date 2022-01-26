Make Delicious Tricolour Cake
New Delhi: Make your Independence Day even more special with this easy-to-make dessert recipe. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/4 cup Maida
- Baking soda 1/4 tsp
- Baking powder 1/4 tsp
- Curd 1/2 cup
- Milk 1/4 cup
- Sugar 3/4 cup
- Oil or butter 1/4 cup
- Vanilla essence a few drops
- Orange cake colour a few drops
- Green cake colour a few drops
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a bowl sieve maida, baking powder, and baking soda.
- In another bowl mix sugar and milk. Then add curd and butter. Mix well.
- Mix dry ingredients with liquid ingredients.
- Add vanilla essence. Divide this batter into three parts.
- In one part mix orange food colour, in the second part add green food colour and let the third part remain white.
- Grease a baking tin. Pour the better alternatively.
- Bake it in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees centigrade for 20 to 30 minutes or till baked perfectly.
- Check with a toothpick, insert it in the cake and if it comes out clean then the cake is perfectly baked.