Make Delicious Tricolour Cake  

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Make your Independence Day even more special with this easy-to-make dessert recipe. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe. 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 1/4 cup Maida 
  • Baking soda 1/4 tsp 
  • Baking powder 1/4 tsp 
  • Curd 1/2 cup 
  • Milk 1/4 cup 
  • Sugar 3/4 cup 
  • Oil or butter 1/4 cup 
  • Vanilla essence a few drops 
  • Orange cake colour a few drops 
  • Green cake colour a few drops 

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. In a bowl sieve maida, baking powder, and baking soda. 
  2. In another bowl mix sugar and milk. Then add curd and butter. Mix well. 
  3. Mix dry ingredients with liquid ingredients. 
  4. Add vanilla essence. Divide this batter into three parts. 
  5. In one part mix orange food colour, in the second part add green food colour and let the third part remain white. 
  6. Grease a baking tin. Pour the better alternatively. 
  7. Bake it in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees centigrade for 20 to 30 minutes or till baked perfectly. 
  8. Check with a toothpick, insert it in the cake and if it comes out clean then the cake is perfectly baked. 
