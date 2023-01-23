Make Delicious Sattu Parantha
New Delhi: Sattu paratha is a staple food in the Bihar region of India. The ingredient is known for its health benefits especially in providing strength to the body. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required for the parathas.
Ingredients:
For stuffing:
- 2 cups roasted chana
- 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 onions, medium-sized, finely chopped
- 1-inch ginger, finely chopped
- 3 green chillies, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped
- 2 tsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp filling of red chilli pickle
- salt to taste
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- Oil to fry
For dough:
- 2 cups wheat flour
- 2 tsp ghee
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ajwain
Method:
Grind the roasted chana in the grinder to make sattu.
Mix all the stuffing ingredients with sattu, and add 1 to 2 tsp water to make the stuffing moist and easy to fill.
For atta dough:
Knead wheat flour, 1/2 tsp ajwain, ghee and salt, adding the required amount of water to make a soft dough.
For making sattu paratha:
Divide the dough into small portions.
Place approx 2 tbsp in the middle, enfold the filling and pinch off the excess dough. Then, roll out the paratha.
