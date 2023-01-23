Make Delicious Sattu Parantha

New Delhi: Sattu paratha is a staple food in the Bihar region of India. The ingredient is known for its health benefits especially in providing strength to the body. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required for the parathas.

Ingredients:

For stuffing:

2 cups roasted chana

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 onions, medium-sized, finely chopped

1-inch ginger, finely chopped

3 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp filling of red chilli pickle

salt to taste

2 tbsp mustard oil

Oil to fry

For dough:

2 cups wheat flour

2 tsp ghee

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ajwain

Method:

Grind the roasted chana in the grinder to make sattu.

Mix all the stuffing ingredients with sattu, and add 1 to 2 tsp water to make the stuffing moist and easy to fill.

For atta dough:

Knead wheat flour, 1/2 tsp ajwain, ghee and salt, adding the required amount of water to make a soft dough.

For making sattu paratha:

Divide the dough into small portions.

Place approx 2 tbsp in the middle, enfold the filling and pinch off the excess dough. Then, roll out the paratha.