Make Delicious Sabudana Kheer

New Delhi: Sabudana kheer is a creamy delicious and thick pudding that is made with Sabudana milk and sugar. It is a popular Indian sweet made during the Navratri Festival or during any of the fasting or vrat days.

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup sabudana / sago / saabakki / tapioca

½ cup water (for soaking)

3 cups milk (full cream)

¼ cup sugar (add more if required)

10 cashews (halved)

2 tbsp raisins / dry grapes

¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder

INSTRUCTIONS