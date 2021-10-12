Sabudana Kheer
Make Delicious Sabudana Kheer

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Sabudana kheer is a creamy delicious and thick pudding that is made with Sabudana milk and sugar. It is a popular Indian sweet made during the Navratri Festival or during any of the fasting or vrat days.

INGREDIENTS

  • ¼ cup sabudana / sago / saabakki / tapioca
  • ½ cup water (for soaking)
  • 3 cups milk (full cream)
  • ¼ cup sugar (add more if required)
  • 10 cashews (halved)
  • 2 tbsp raisins / dry grapes
  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, in a small bowl soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes. soak more to reduce the cooking time.
  2. Further, in a thick bottomed pan add milk.
  3. Also add soaked sabudana along with water. You can discard the water, however, i feel the starch will be lost.
  4. Boil the milk on medium flame.
  5. Stir occasionally making sure it doesnt stick to bottom of pan.
  6. Boil for 5 minutes or till the sabunda turns translucent.
  7. Now add ¼ cup sugar. add more sugar if you like paysa / kheer to be more sweet.
  8. Also add cashews, raisins and cardamom powder.
  9. Mix well making sure everything is mixed well.
  10. Simmer for another 20 minutes stirring in between.
  11. Also the milk thickens.
  12. Finally, serve sabudana kheer or sabakki paysa hot or chilled.
