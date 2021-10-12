Make Delicious Sabudana Kheer
New Delhi: Sabudana kheer is a creamy delicious and thick pudding that is made with Sabudana milk and sugar. It is a popular Indian sweet made during the Navratri Festival or during any of the fasting or vrat days.
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup sabudana / sago / saabakki / tapioca
- ½ cup water (for soaking)
- 3 cups milk (full cream)
- ¼ cup sugar (add more if required)
- 10 cashews (halved)
- 2 tbsp raisins / dry grapes
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a small bowl soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes. soak more to reduce the cooking time.
- Further, in a thick bottomed pan add milk.
- Also add soaked sabudana along with water. You can discard the water, however, i feel the starch will be lost.
- Boil the milk on medium flame.
- Stir occasionally making sure it doesnt stick to bottom of pan.
- Boil for 5 minutes or till the sabunda turns translucent.
- Now add ¼ cup sugar. add more sugar if you like paysa / kheer to be more sweet.
- Also add cashews, raisins and cardamom powder.
- Mix well making sure everything is mixed well.
- Simmer for another 20 minutes stirring in between.
- Also the milk thickens.
- Finally, serve sabudana kheer or sabakki paysa hot or chilled.