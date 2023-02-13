Make Delicious Red Velvet Cookies
New Delhi: Red velvet cake in cookie form—that’s what you’ve got here with these Red Velvet Cookies! Cream cheese and white chocolate chips lend tanginess and sweetness to every bite.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 box Red Velvet Cake Mix cookies
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- Powdered sugar for the topping
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Mix everything except the powdered sugar into a bowl (Batter will be thick).
- Spoon into balls and roll in the powdered sugar.
- Place on cookie sheets leaving about 2 inches between cookies.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until cookies brown SLIGHTLY on the edges.
