Red Velvet Cookies
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Delicious Red Velvet Cookies

By Pragativadi News Service
8

New Delhi: Red velvet cake in cookie form—that’s what you’ve got here with these Red Velvet Cookies! Cream cheese and white chocolate chips lend tanginess and sweetness to every bite.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 box Red Velvet Cake Mix cookies
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • Powdered sugar for the topping

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Mix everything except the powdered sugar into a bowl (Batter will be thick).
  3. Spoon into balls and roll in the powdered sugar.
  4. Place on cookie sheets leaving about 2 inches between cookies.
  5. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until cookies brown SLIGHTLY on the edges.
Pragativadi News Service 17160 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking