Make Delicious Paniyaram At Home

New Delhi: Paniyarams are spicey dumplings, that are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. These are great for a quick hunger fix as they come in under 10 minutes.

Ingredients

2 cups Idli Batter

1 medium red onion finely chopped (sub with 3 pearl onions)

¼ tsp mustard seeds

2 thinly chopped green chilli peppers

1 tsp minced ginger – or 1 knob ginger grated

6-7 chopped curry leaves

salt to taste

oil as required

Instructions

Onion Mixture:

Start by heating oil in a pan, and add the mustard seeds to it. Once they splutter, add the chopped onions, minced ginger, green chillies, and chopped curry leaves. Cook until the onions turn soft, about 5 minutes. Then, transfer to a bowl, add 2 cups of idli batter to this, and salt to taste. Mix well with a spoon and set aside. If the batter is too thick, add some water. If the batter is thin, fix it by adding some rice flour.

Cooking Paniyaram: