Paniyaram
Make Delicious Paniyaram At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Paniyarams are spicey dumplings, that are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. These are great for a quick hunger fix as they come in under 10 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Idli Batter
  • 1 medium red onion finely chopped (sub with 3 pearl onions)
  • ¼ tsp mustard seeds
  • 2 thinly chopped green chilli peppers
  • 1 tsp minced ginger – or 1 knob ginger grated
  • 6-7 chopped curry leaves
  • salt to taste
  • oil as required

Instructions

Onion Mixture:

  1. Start by heating oil in a pan, and add the mustard seeds to it.
  2. Once they splutter, add the chopped onions, minced ginger, green chillies, and chopped curry leaves.
  3. Cook until the onions turn soft, about 5 minutes.
  4. Then, transfer to a bowl, add 2 cups of idli batter to this, and salt to taste.
  5. Mix well with a spoon and set aside.
  6. If the batter is too thick, add some water. If the batter is thin, fix it by adding some rice flour.

Cooking Paniyaram:

  1. Heat the paniyaram pan (or Takoyaki or Aebleskiver pan). Add about 1 tsp oil to each mould.
  2. Pour the batter up to ¾ of the volume of each mould and fill out all the moulds.
  3. Let them cook for 2 to 3 minutes on low or medium heat.
  4. Turn each kuzhi paniyaram with the help of chopsticks or wooden skewers (a fork would do too).
  5. Cooked until crispy and golden.
  6. Turn multiple times for even cooking and remove them onto a plate.
  7. Repeat with the rest of the batter.
  8. Serve hot with Kaara chutney or any other chutney you prefer.

