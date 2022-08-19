Make Delicious Paniyaram At Home
New Delhi: Paniyarams are spicey dumplings, that are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. These are great for a quick hunger fix as they come in under 10 minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 cups Idli Batter
- 1 medium red onion finely chopped (sub with 3 pearl onions)
- ¼ tsp mustard seeds
- 2 thinly chopped green chilli peppers
- 1 tsp minced ginger – or 1 knob ginger grated
- 6-7 chopped curry leaves
- salt to taste
- oil as required
Instructions
Onion Mixture:
- Start by heating oil in a pan, and add the mustard seeds to it.
- Once they splutter, add the chopped onions, minced ginger, green chillies, and chopped curry leaves.
- Cook until the onions turn soft, about 5 minutes.
- Then, transfer to a bowl, add 2 cups of idli batter to this, and salt to taste.
- Mix well with a spoon and set aside.
- If the batter is too thick, add some water. If the batter is thin, fix it by adding some rice flour.
Cooking Paniyaram:
- Heat the paniyaram pan (or Takoyaki or Aebleskiver pan). Add about 1 tsp oil to each mould.
- Pour the batter up to ¾ of the volume of each mould and fill out all the moulds.
- Let them cook for 2 to 3 minutes on low or medium heat.
- Turn each kuzhi paniyaram with the help of chopsticks or wooden skewers (a fork would do too).
- Cooked until crispy and golden.
- Turn multiple times for even cooking and remove them onto a plate.
- Repeat with the rest of the batter.
- Serve hot with Kaara chutney or any other chutney you prefer.
