Make Delicious Karela Masala 

New Delhi: Not many people are fond of Karela because of its bitterness but after trying this delicious Karela Masala dish, they might change their choice. This dish is made with bitter gourd (karela), green chili, onion, tomato, garlic paste, ginger paste, and a melange of spices which balances the bitterness of karela.

Ingredients of Karela Masala

INSTRUCTION

To start with chop onions, green chilies, tomatoes, and bitter gourds and wash them properly. Take a saucepan and keep it on medium flame.

Add oil to the pan and heat it. Now add cumin seeds to the pan and stir it for 2 minutes. Stir in onions and green chilies to the pan. Fry the onions and green chilies till they turn golden brown.

Then add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt to the pan and saute the mixture. Stir in tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and dried mango powder to this mixture and fry for around 5-6 minutes.