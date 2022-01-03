Make Delicious Indian Tomato Rice 

New Delhi: Tomato rice is an easy yet tasty dish in which rice cooked with sweet plum tomatoes and aromatic spices, this rice dish is perfect alongside roast chicken.

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice, rinsed until water runs clear

1⁄4 cup oil

1 tsp. black mustard seeds

1⁄4 tsp. ground turmeric

6 fresh or frozen curry leaves

3 chiles de árbol, stemmed

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, minced

3 plum tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

1⁄4 tsp. asafoetida

Kosher salt, to taste

Instructions