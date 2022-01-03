Make Delicious Indian Tomato Rice
New Delhi: Tomato rice is an easy yet tasty dish in which rice cooked with sweet plum tomatoes and aromatic spices, this rice dish is perfect alongside roast chicken.
Ingredients
- 1 cup basmati rice, rinsed until water runs clear
- 1⁄4 cup oil
- 1 tsp. black mustard seeds
- 1⁄4 tsp. ground turmeric
- 6 fresh or frozen curry leaves
- 3 chiles de árbol, stemmed
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 small yellow onion, minced
- 3 plum tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped
- 1⁄4 tsp. asafoetida
- Kosher salt, to taste
Instructions
- Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a 4–qt. saucepan.
- Add rice; cook, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender, 10–12 minutes.
- Drain rice and transfer to a bowl. Add oil to pan; heat over medium-high.
- Cook mustard seeds, turmeric, curry leaves, and chiles until seeds pop, 1–2 minutes.
- Add garlic, onion, and tomatoes; cook until tomatoes begin to break down, 6–8 minutes.
- Add asafoetida and salt; stir into rice.