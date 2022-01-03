Tomato Rice 
Make Delicious Indian Tomato Rice 

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Tomato rice is an easy yet tasty dish in which rice cooked with sweet plum tomatoes and aromatic spices, this rice dish is perfect alongside roast chicken. 

Ingredients 

  • 1 cup basmati rice, rinsed until water runs clear 
  • 1⁄4 cup oil 
  • 1 tsp. black mustard seeds 
  • 1⁄4 tsp. ground turmeric 
  • 6 fresh or frozen curry leaves 
  • 3 chiles de árbol, stemmed 
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 
  • 1 small yellow onion, minced 
  • 3 plum tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped 
  • 1⁄4 tsp. asafoetida 
  • Kosher salt, to taste 

Instructions 

  1. Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a 4–qt. saucepan.
  2. Add rice; cook, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender, 10–12 minutes.
  3. Drain rice and transfer to a bowl. Add oil to pan; heat over medium-high.
  4. Cook mustard seeds, turmeric, curry leaves, and chiles until seeds pop, 1–2 minutes.
  5. Add garlic, onion, and tomatoes; cook until tomatoes begin to break down, 6–8 minutes.
  6. Add asafoetida and salt; stir into rice. 
