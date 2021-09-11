Make Delicious Hing Kachori
New Delhi: Hing kachori is a delicious breakfast or dinner item and served mostly with chana dal or Aloo dum. So let’s check the recipe below:
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup urad dal
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 green chilli
- 1/2 tsp hing
- To taste salt and sugar
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 1/4 tsp kalonji
- 1/4 tsp garam masala powder
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- 1 cup refined oil approximately
- 1/2 tsp ajwain
- 1/4 tsp red chilli powder
Steps
- Soak urad dal overnight. Also, soak fennel seeds separately. Discard water and grind coarsely urad dal, fennel seeds and green chilli. Add ginger paste,garam masala and little red chilli powder.
- Heat mustard oil in a nonstick pan and sprinkle hing. Add the dal paste.Add little salt and sugar to taste. Toss till dry and set aside to cool.
- Add little salt and sugar to maida. Also, sprinkle 1 tbsp oil and little ajwain. Add approximately half cup water and knead to a stiff dough. Make 10 to 12 balls out of dough.
- Divide the urad dal mix also into 10 to 12 portions. Press one ball and insert a mix in it and close the ends. Make a smooth ball, press and roll out puris.
- Heat refined oil and fry the kachoris golden brown. Serve with Dum aloo or chana dal.