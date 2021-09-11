Make Delicious Hing Kachori

Hing Kachori
New Delhi: Hing kachori is a delicious breakfast or dinner item and served mostly with chana dal or Aloo dum. So let’s check the recipe below:

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup urad dal
  • 1 tsp fennel seeds
  • 1 green chilli
  • 1/2 tsp hing
  • To taste salt and sugar
  • 1 tsp ginger paste
  • 1/4 tsp kalonji
  • 1/4 tsp garam masala powder
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tbsp mustard oil
  • 1 cup refined oil approximately
  • 1/2 tsp ajwain
  • 1/4 tsp red chilli powder

Steps

  1. Soak urad dal overnight. Also, soak fennel seeds separately. Discard water and grind coarsely urad dal, fennel seeds and green chilli. Add ginger paste,garam masala and little red chilli powder.
  2. Heat mustard oil in a nonstick pan and sprinkle hing. Add the dal paste.Add little salt and sugar to taste. Toss till dry and set aside to cool.
  3. Add little salt and sugar to maida. Also, sprinkle 1 tbsp oil and little ajwain. Add approximately half cup water and knead to a stiff dough. Make 10 to 12 balls out of dough.
  4. Divide the urad dal mix also into 10 to 12 portions. Press one ball and insert a mix in it and close the ends. Make a smooth ball, press and roll out puris.
  5. Heat refined oil and fry the kachoris golden brown. Serve with Dum aloo or chana dal.
