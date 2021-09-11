Make Delicious Hing Kachori

New Delhi: Hing kachori is a delicious breakfast or dinner item and served mostly with chana dal or Aloo dum. So let’s check the recipe below:

Ingredients

1/2 cup urad dal

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 green chilli

1/2 tsp hing

To taste salt and sugar

1 tsp ginger paste

1/4 tsp kalonji

1/4 tsp garam masala powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 cup refined oil approximately

1/2 tsp ajwain

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

Steps