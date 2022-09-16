Make Delicious Gulab Jamun Cake

New Delhi: Gulab Jamun Cake Recipe is an amazing fusion cake recipe made with fine semolina and is soaked in syrup and studded with Gulab Jamuns.

INGREDIENTS

For the Cake:

150 gm Chiroti Rava

50 gm Maida/ All-purpose Flour

50 gm Sugar

5 tsp Baking Powder

¼ tsp Cardamom Powder

150 ml Milk

100 ml Ghee

50 ml Curd/ Yogurt

Rose Essence a few drops

9 Gulab Jamuns

Slivered Pistachios

For the Sugar Syrup

75 gm Sugar

75 ml Water

Rose Essence a few drops Or 150 ml Gulab Jamun syrup

INSTRUCTIONS