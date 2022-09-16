Make Delicious Gulab Jamun Cake
New Delhi: Gulab Jamun Cake Recipe is an amazing fusion cake recipe made with fine semolina and is soaked in syrup and studded with Gulab Jamuns.
INGREDIENTS
For the Cake:
- 150 gm Chiroti Rava
- 50 gm Maida/ All-purpose Flour
- 50 gm Sugar
- 5 tsp Baking Powder
- ¼ tsp Cardamom Powder
- 150 ml Milk
- 100 ml Ghee
- 50 ml Curd/ Yogurt
- Rose Essence a few drops
- 9 Gulab Jamuns
- Slivered Pistachios
- For the Sugar Syrup
- 75 gm Sugar
- 75 ml Water
- Rose Essence a few drops Or 150 ml Gulab Jamun syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 160C.
- Grease a 5” square tin and set it aside.
- In a bowl, combine semolina, flour, sugar, baking powder and cardamom powder and mix well.
- Add ghee, milk, curd and rose essence and mix well to form a thick batter.
- Take it out of the oven and place the gulab jamuns on top of the batter.
- Add slivered pistachios on top and bake for 20 minutes.
- By the time the cake is baking, mix together sugar, and water and bring it to a boil. Add rose essence and allow it to cool down.
- Take the cake out of the oven and prick it all over the cake with a toothpick.
- Pour the cooled syrup on top of the cake evenly. The cake will absorb the syrup immediately.
- Set it aside until the cake cools down completely.
- Cover with foil and set aside 4-8 hours before slicing.
- Use a sharp knife, slice the cake and gently lift it out of the tin.
- Serve it with more mini gulab jamun and extra syrup.
