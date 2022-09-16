Gulab Jamun Cake
Make Delicious Gulab Jamun Cake

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Gulab Jamun Cake Recipe is an amazing fusion cake recipe made with fine semolina and is soaked in syrup and studded with Gulab Jamuns.

INGREDIENTS

For the Cake:

  • 150 gm Chiroti Rava
  • 50 gm Maida/ All-purpose Flour
  • 50 gm Sugar
  • 5 tsp Baking Powder
  • ¼ tsp Cardamom Powder
  • 150 ml Milk
  • 100 ml Ghee
  • 50 ml Curd/ Yogurt
  • Rose Essence a few drops
  • 9 Gulab Jamuns
  • Slivered Pistachios
  • For the Sugar Syrup
  • 75 gm Sugar
  • 75 ml Water
  • Rose Essence a few drops Or 150 ml Gulab Jamun syrup

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 160C.
  2. Grease a 5” square tin and set it aside.
  3. In a bowl, combine semolina, flour, sugar, baking powder and cardamom powder and mix well.
  4. Add ghee, milk, curd and rose essence and mix well to form a thick batter.
  5. Take it out of the oven and place the gulab jamuns on top of the batter.
  6. Add slivered pistachios on top and bake for 20 minutes.
  7. By the time the cake is baking, mix together sugar, and water and bring it to a boil. Add rose essence and allow it to cool down.
  8. Take the cake out of the oven and prick it all over the cake with a toothpick.
  9. Pour the cooled syrup on top of the cake evenly. The cake will absorb the syrup immediately.
  10. Set it aside until the cake cools down completely.
  11. Cover with foil and set aside 4-8 hours before slicing.
  12. Use a sharp knife, slice the cake and gently lift it out of the tin.
  13. Serve it with more mini gulab jamun and extra syrup.
