Make Delicious Grape-Nut Pudding
New Delhi: Grape-Nut pudding is a dessert of lightly-sweetened egg custard combined with Post Grape-Nuts cereal and spices.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Post Grape-Nuts cereal
- 4 cups whole milk
- 5 large eggs
- 2 to 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, plus more for dusting over the top of the pudding
- Freshly ground nutmeg, for dusting over the top of the pudding
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and heat a kettle of water to just below boiling.
- Generously butter the bottom and sides of a glass baking dish (either 13 x 9 or 9 x 9 – see notes).
- Place the Grape-Nuts cereal in a large bowl and set it aside.
- Scald the milk in the microwave or a saucepan and pour it over the cereal, reserving 1/2 cup for tempering the eggs.
- Set the cereal and milk aside for 5 minutes to begin softening.
- While the cereal soaks, whisk the eggs, vanilla, sugar, salt, and cinnamon together until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is a little frothy.
- Start whisking the reserved milk into the eggs, 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Once the eggs are tempered, add them to the bowl with the milk and cereal.
- Stir to combine, pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle some extra cinnamon and nutmeg over the top.
- Place the baking dish into the center of a large roasting pan and carefully pour the hot water into the outer pan to a depth of about 1-inch.
- If you aren’t familiar with baking custard in a water bath (bain-marie), click here for a more detailed explanation.
- Carefully place the pan in the oven and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until the pudding pulls away from the edges of the dish slightly and a butter knife inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Remove the pudding from its water-filled outer container and set the dish on a cooling rack to cool completely.
- To serve, cut into squares for serving and top with whipped cream if desired.