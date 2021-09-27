Make Delicious Grape-Nut Pudding  

New Delhi: Grape-Nut pudding is a dessert of lightly-sweetened egg custard combined with Post Grape-Nuts cereal and spices.

Ingredients

Freshly ground nutmeg, for dusting over the top of the pudding

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, plus more for dusting over the top of the pudding

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and heat a kettle of water to just below boiling.

Generously butter the bottom and sides of a glass baking dish (either 13 x 9 or 9 x 9 – see notes).

Place the Grape-Nuts cereal in a large bowl and set it aside.

Scald the milk in the microwave or a saucepan and pour it over the cereal, reserving 1/2 cup for tempering the eggs.

Set the cereal and milk aside for 5 minutes to begin softening.

While the cereal soaks, whisk the eggs, vanilla, sugar, salt, and cinnamon together until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is a little frothy.

Start whisking the reserved milk into the eggs, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Once the eggs are tempered, add them to the bowl with the milk and cereal.

Stir to combine, pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle some extra cinnamon and nutmeg over the top.

Place the baking dish into the center of a large roasting pan and carefully pour the hot water into the outer pan to a depth of about 1-inch.

If you aren’t familiar with baking custard in a water bath (bain-marie), click here for a more detailed explanation.

Carefully place the pan in the oven and bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until the pudding pulls away from the edges of the dish slightly and a butter knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove the pudding from its water-filled outer container and set the dish on a cooling rack to cool completely.