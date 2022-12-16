Make Delicious Gingerbread Cookies

New Delhi: This classic cut-out gingerbread cookie recipe is easy to make, perfect for decorating, and always so delicious.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 Tablespoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 Tablespoons butter, room temperature, cut into 12 pieces

3/4 cup molasses (dark molasses)

2 Tablespoons milk

For the frosting:

2 Tbs butter, room temperature

2 cups powdered sugar

2 Tablespoons milk

Instructions

Add flour, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt to a mixing bowl and mix. Add the butter pieces and use a pastry blender to cut the butter in until the mixture resembles a fine meal. With a mixer running on low speed gradually add the molasses and milk and mix until combined, about 30 seconds. Divide the dough in half, forming each into a ball. Wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight, or place in the freezer for about 20 minutes, until firm, if you’re in a hurry. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove one dough sheet from the fridge/freezer and place it on the counter. Roll out the dough (use a little flour on your rolling pin if needed), until it’s about ½ inch thick. Cut gingerbread men and place them on prepared baking sheets. Refrigerate the gingerbread men for 5 minutes (meanwhile, you can roll out the other dough ball). Bake the cookies until set in the centers and the dough barely retains imprints when touched very gently with a fingertip, 8 to 11 minutes (depending on the size of your cookie cutter). Do not overbake!! Remove the cookies to a wire rack. Allow cooling to room temperature before frosting. Store gingerbread cookies in an airtight container with parchment paper between the layers. Freeze for up to 3 months.

For the frosting:

Add butter, milk, and 1 cup of powdered sugar to a bowl. Mix until smooth. Add an additional cup of powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Add frosting to piping bag if desired.