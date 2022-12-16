Gingerbread Cookies
Make Delicious Gingerbread Cookies

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: This classic cut-out gingerbread cookie recipe is easy to make, perfect for decorating, and always so delicious.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 Tablespoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 12 Tablespoons butter, room temperature, cut into 12 pieces
  • 3/4 cup molasses (dark molasses)
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • For the frosting:
  • 2 Tbs butter, room temperature
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons milk

Instructions

  1. Add flour, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt to a mixing bowl and mix.
  2. Add the butter pieces and use a pastry blender to cut the butter in until the mixture resembles a fine meal.
  3. With a mixer running on low speed gradually add the molasses and milk and mix until combined, about 30 seconds.
  4. Divide the dough in half, forming each into a ball. Wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight, or place in the freezer for about 20 minutes, until firm, if you’re in a hurry.
  5. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
  6. Remove one dough sheet from the fridge/freezer and place it on the counter. Roll out the dough (use a little flour on your rolling pin if needed), until it’s about ½ inch thick. Cut gingerbread men and place them on prepared baking sheets.
  7. Refrigerate the gingerbread men for 5 minutes (meanwhile, you can roll out the other dough ball).
  8. Bake the cookies until set in the centers and the dough barely retains imprints when touched very gently with a fingertip, 8 to 11 minutes (depending on the size of your cookie cutter). Do not overbake!!
  9. Remove the cookies to a wire rack. Allow cooling to room temperature before frosting.
  10. Store gingerbread cookies in an airtight container with parchment paper between the layers. Freeze for up to 3 months.

For the frosting:

Add butter, milk, and 1 cup of powdered sugar to a bowl. Mix until smooth. Add an additional cup of powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Add frosting to piping bag if desired.

