Make Delicious Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies

New Delhi: On the occasion of teddy day let’s make some cute teddy-shaped cookies. These cookies are so cute you almost won’t want to eat them.

Ingredients

⅔ cup butter

1 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions