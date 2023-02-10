Make Delicious Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies
New Delhi: On the occasion of teddy day let’s make some cute teddy-shaped cookies. These cookies are so cute you almost won’t want to eat them.
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Directions
- Cream together the butter or margarine, sugar and vanilla. Add the eggs. In a separate bowl, mix dry ingredients. Gradually add to the creamed mixture and blend. Chill until firm.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
- For each cookie: Roll: 1 ball for the body (1 inch), 1 ball for the head (3/4 inch), 4 small balls for arms/legs (1/2inch), 2 smaller balls for ears, and 1 tiny ball for the nose. Arrange on an ungreased cookie sheet. With tooth pick, draw eyes and mouth.
- Bake 6 minutes or until set. Let cool 1 minute, then remove from cookie sheet. Optional: Make a ribbon around their necks using licorice whips (after baking).
