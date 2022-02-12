Make Delicious Chicken Samosa Recipe
New Delhi: Chicken Samosa is a deep-fried snack where a crispy patty is filled with flavourful chicken masala. Here is how to make it.
Ingredients
For cooking chicken
- Chicken breasts, diced small- 2 chicken breasts
- Chilli powder- 1½ tsp
- Turmeric powder- ⅛ tsp
- Garam masala- 1 tsp
- Fennel powder- 1 tsp (optional)
- Coriander powder- 2 tsp
- Ground black pepper- ½ tsp
- Salt- 1 tsp
- Making Filling
- Oil- 2 tbsp
- Onions, chopped small- 3
- Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tbsp
- Green chilies, chopped- 1 or 2
- Cilantro, chopped- ¼ cup
- Salt- 1 tsp
- For making dough
- Maida or all-purpose flour- 1½ cups (Or use a combination of all-purpose flour & wheat flour)
- Salt- ¼ tsp
- Water- ¾ cup (add little by little while kneading)
- Other ingredients
- Egg, beaten- 1 (optional)
- All-purpose flour or maida – 2 tbsp mixed with 2½ tbsp water
- Oil- to deep fry samosas
Instructions
In a saucepan, combine the chicken with all the above-mentioned ingredients “for cooking chicken”. Cook covered till the chicken has cooked well and turns light brown. Using a wooden spoon, slightly shred the cooked chicken. Keep aside.
- Heat a non-stick pan, add oil, let oil turn hot.
- Add, onions chopped small, season with salt, saute till translucent.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli, saute till onions turn light brown in colour.
- Add the cooked chicken to the onions, stir fry for a few minutes.
- Have a taste, add more salt or chilli powder/ground pepper for spice if needed.
- Add cilantro, cook for a minute, remove the pan from the heat, keep aside.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, salt and add water little by little as you knead the dough. Add water till you get a soft and smooth dough. Knead for a few minutes. I added ¾ cup water for 1½ cups flour.
- Make 8 balls out of the kneaded dough.
- Place the dough ball on a wooden board or a clean surface, sprinkle some flour over the dough, using a rolling pin roll the dough to a thin round shape. Repeat with other dough balls.
- Place a non-stick pan over low heat, place the flattened dough onto the pan, slightly warm up the flattened dough for a few seconds, don’t let it cook. This is not to cook the dough it’s just to warm it up. The warmed flattened dough should be soft, don’t let it firm up or turn hard.
- Keep them aside.
- Make a paste using 2 tbsp flour and with 2½ tbsp water.
- Using a knife, cut the warmed up flattened dough into 2 equal halves.
- Make a cone shape out of one of the halves, spread the flour paste along the edges of the cone and seal it.
- Add the chicken filling into the cone, don’t overstuff it.
- To close the cone, spread the flour paste on the edges and glue it together.
- In a small bowl, beat the egg well.
- Using a pastry brush, evenly coat the beaten egg over the unfried samosa pastry.
- By coating with egg, samosa will have a beautiful golden colour.
- Place a frying pan over medium heat. Add enough oil for deep frying.
- Place the stuffed pastry into the oil. It should be submerged in the oil.
- Fry over medium heat till the samosas turn golden brown in colour.
- Do not fry over high heat, the inside of the pastry will be uncooked.
- Transfer to a kitchen paper towel.
- Serve warm along with tomato ketchup or your favourite dipping sauce.