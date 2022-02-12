Make Delicious Chicken Samosa Recipe

New Delhi: Chicken Samosa is a deep-fried snack where a crispy patty is filled with flavourful chicken masala. Here is how to make it.

Ingredients

For cooking chicken

Chicken breasts, diced small- 2 chicken breasts

Chilli powder- 1½ tsp

Turmeric powder- ⅛ tsp

Garam masala- 1 tsp

Fennel powder- 1 tsp (optional)

Coriander powder- 2 tsp

Ground black pepper- ½ tsp

Salt- 1 tsp

Making Filling

Oil- 2 tbsp

Onions, chopped small- 3

Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tbsp

Green chilies, chopped- 1 or 2

Cilantro, chopped- ¼ cup

Salt- 1 tsp

For making dough

Maida or all-purpose flour- 1½ cups (Or use a combination of all-purpose flour & wheat flour)

Salt- ¼ tsp

Water- ¾ cup (add little by little while kneading)

Other ingredients

Egg, beaten- 1 (optional)

All-purpose flour or maida – 2 tbsp mixed with 2½ tbsp water

Oil- to deep fry samosas

Instructions

In a saucepan, combine the chicken with all the above-mentioned ingredients “for cooking chicken”. Cook covered till the chicken has cooked well and turns light brown. Using a wooden spoon, slightly shred the cooked chicken. Keep aside.