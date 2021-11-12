Make Delicious Chicken Pasta Recipe 

New Delhi: Chicken pasta in white sauce is an easy dish that can be made in just 30 minutes with a few ingredients. Let’s have a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients of Chicken Pasta

1 cup water

2 tsp salt

1.5 tsp olive oil

1/2 cup penne pasta

2 pieces butter

1/2 cup chicken, boiled

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic

1 tsp celery

1 tsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp carrot

2 tbsp beans

2 tbsp chicken stock

1/2 cup pasta water

1 tbsp cream

2 tsp cheese, shredded

How to Make Chicken Pasta

1. Take water in a large bowl on flame, and bring to simmer.

2. Add salt once it starts boiling and let it boil till the bubbles start occurring.

3. Now add olive oil and Penne pasta to the boiling water.

4. Now take a pan and put butter.

5. Heat it for a while and add boiled chicken to the pan.

6. Saute it a little, add salt and black pepper. Mix well.

7. Pour some olive oil and add garlic, celery, chilli flakes and black pepper.

8. Mix it to add carrot, beans, chicken stock and salt.

9. Saute them well and add water. Let it cook on the flame and keep stirring it well.

10. Now add cream and mix it well till it changes the colour of to light brown.

11. Add the boiled pasta to the mix.

12. Mix it well to immerse all of the pasta in the mixture.

13. Now add shredded cheese and let it cook further.

14. Serve hot with added garnishing of shredded cheese on the top.