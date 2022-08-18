Make Delicious Almond And Amaranth Kebab At Home

New Delhi: Almond And Amaranth Kebabs are a healthy snack option to binge on when you crave something delicious or you can even make them quickly during the festival season to relish with family and friends.

INGREDIENTS

Whole almond ¼ cup

Amaranth flour ½ cup

Almond flour ½ cup

Chopped ginger 2 tsp

Chopped garlic 1 tsp

Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

Chopped red onions 3 tbsp

Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder ½ tsp

Garam masala powder ¼ tsp

Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.

Oil (for grilling)

INSTRUCTION