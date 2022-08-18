Make Delicious Almond And Amaranth Kebab At Home
New Delhi: Almond And Amaranth Kebabs are a healthy snack option to binge on when you crave something delicious or you can even make them quickly during the festival season to relish with family and friends.
INGREDIENTS
- Whole almond ¼ cup
- Amaranth flour ½ cup
- Almond flour ½ cup
- Chopped ginger 2 tsp
- Chopped garlic 1 tsp
- Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
- Chopped red onions 3 tbsp
- Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp
- Salt to taste
- Red chilli powder ½ tsp
- Garam masala powder ¼ tsp
- Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.
- Oil (for grilling)
INSTRUCTION
- Roast almonds in preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled.
- In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chilli, mashed potatoes, salt, red chilli powder, and garam masala powder. and chopped coriander leaves. mix thoroughly.
- Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep it aside on a plate.
- Heat oil in a pan on medium flame, and pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp.
- Serve hot kebabs with chutney.
