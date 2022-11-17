Make Crispy Vegetable Cutlet

New Delhi: Vegetable Cutlets are crisp, savoury, tender patties made with a mix of hearty veggies, spices, fresh herbs and crispy breadcrumbs.

INGREDIENTS

For pressure cooking:

2 potatoes (peel & cube)

¼ cup carrot (cube)

¼ cup beans (chop)

¼ cup sweet corn

½ cup peas

½ cup beetroot

¼ tsp salt

for cutlet:

¼ cup breadcrumbs

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp cumin powder/jeera powder

¼ tsp garam masala

½ tsp amchur / dry mango powder

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

¼ tsp salt

1 cup cornflakes (crushed)

oil for deep frying

For corn flour batter:

3 tbsp corn flour

2 tbsp maida / plain flour

¼ tsp pepper (crushed)

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup water

INSTRUCTIONS