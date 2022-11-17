Make Crispy Vegetable Cutlet
New Delhi: Vegetable Cutlets are crisp, savoury, tender patties made with a mix of hearty veggies, spices, fresh herbs and crispy breadcrumbs.
INGREDIENTS
For pressure cooking:
- 2 potatoes (peel & cube)
- ¼ cup carrot (cube)
- ¼ cup beans (chop)
- ¼ cup sweet corn
- ½ cup peas
- ½ cup beetroot
- ¼ tsp salt
for cutlet:
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs
- ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp cumin powder/jeera powder
- ¼ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp amchur / dry mango powder
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 cup cornflakes (crushed)
- oil for deep frying
For corn flour batter:
- 3 tbsp corn flour
- 2 tbsp maida / plain flour
- ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ cup water
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, mash the cooked vegetables completely.
- Add ¼ cup breadcrumbs. you can alternatively use bread dipped in water.
- Additionally, add ½ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ¼ tsp garam masala, ½ tsp aamchur, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, 2 tbsp coriander and ¼ tsp salt.
- Combine well forming a dough.
- Now prepare corn flour batter by mixing 3 tbsp corn flour, 2 tbsp maida, ¼ tsp pepper and ¼ tsp salt.
- Add ¼ cup water and prepare a smooth lump free batter.
- Now take a ball-sized vegetable mixture and roll to cylindrical shape greasing hands with oil.
- Dip in corn flour batter.
- Now coat with crushed corn flakes/breadcrumbs.
- Deep fry in hot oil/bake in preheated oven at 180-degree celcius for 15-20 minutes.
- Stir occasionally, and fry to golden and crisp on medium flame.
- Finally, serve veg cutlet with tomato sauce.
