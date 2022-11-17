Vegetable Cutlet
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Make Crispy Vegetable Cutlet

By Pragativadi News Service
0

New Delhi: Vegetable Cutlets are crisp, savoury, tender patties made with a mix of hearty veggies, spices, fresh herbs and crispy breadcrumbs.

INGREDIENTS

For pressure cooking:

  • 2 potatoes (peel & cube)
  • ¼ cup carrot (cube)
  • ¼ cup beans (chop)
  • ¼ cup sweet corn
  • ½  cup peas
  • ½ cup beetroot
  • ¼ tsp salt

for cutlet:

  • ¼ cup breadcrumbs
  • ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ¼ tsp cumin powder/jeera powder
  • ¼ tsp garam masala
  • ½ tsp amchur / dry mango powder
  • 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 cup cornflakes (crushed)
  • oil for deep frying

For corn flour batter:

  • 3 tbsp corn flour
  • 2 tbsp maida / plain flour
  • ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ cup water

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, mash the cooked vegetables completely.
  2. Add ¼ cup breadcrumbs. you can alternatively use bread dipped in water.
  3. Additionally, add ½ tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ¼ tsp garam masala, ½ tsp aamchur, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, 2 tbsp coriander and ¼ tsp salt.
  4. Combine well forming a dough.
  5. Now prepare corn flour batter by mixing 3 tbsp corn flour, 2 tbsp maida, ¼ tsp pepper and ¼ tsp salt.
  6. Add ¼ cup water and prepare a smooth lump free batter.
  7. Now take a ball-sized vegetable mixture and roll to cylindrical shape greasing hands with oil.
  8. Dip in corn flour batter.
  9. Now coat with crushed corn flakes/breadcrumbs.
  10. Deep fry in hot oil/bake in preheated oven at 180-degree celcius for 15-20 minutes.
  11. Stir occasionally, and fry to golden and crisp on medium flame.
  12. Finally, serve veg cutlet with tomato sauce.
Pragativadi News Service 11750 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking