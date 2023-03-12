Make Creamy Tuscan Chicken With This Recipe

If you love one-pan chicken recipes like Chicken Madeira or Chicken Marsala, this Tuscan Chicken Recipe is sure to become a new favorite.

Ingredients

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. dried oregano

3 tbsp. butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

3 c. baby spinach

1/2 c. heavy cream

1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan

Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions

Step 1

In a skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add chicken and season with salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook until golden and no longer pink, 8 minutes per side. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Step 2

In the same skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt.

Step 3

Stir in heavy cream and parmesan and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and cook until heated through, 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 4

Serve with lemon wedges.