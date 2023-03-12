Make Creamy Tuscan Chicken With This Recipe
If you love one-pan chicken recipes like Chicken Madeira or Chicken Marsala, this Tuscan Chicken Recipe is sure to become a new favorite.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 3 tbsp. butter
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3 c. baby spinach
- 1/2 c. heavy cream
- 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add chicken and season with salt, pepper, and oregano. Cook until golden and no longer pink, 8 minutes per side. Remove from skillet and set aside.
Step 2
In the same skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt.
Step 3
Stir in heavy cream and parmesan and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return chicken to skillet and cook until heated through, 5 to 7 minutes.
Step 4
Serve with lemon wedges.
