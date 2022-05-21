Make Coconut Lime Iced Tea To Beat The Heat
In Coconut Lime Iced Tea, coconut water is naturally sweet, adding some fresh lime slices is the perfect addition to balance out the flavor. Add in a tea bag or two and you’ve got a great iced tea recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 black tea bags
- 1/2 lime, thinly sliced
- 3 cups coconut water, heated
- raw honey, optional
Instructions:
- Add the black tea bags and sliced lime to a 1 quart mason jar or pitcher.
- Pour heated coconut water into the mason jar, and allow to steep for 15 minutes. Then, remove the tea bags.
- Place into the fridge to completely chill for 3-4 hours for the flavors to release.
