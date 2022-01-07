Make Chicken Tawa Fry In Just 30 Mins 

New Delhi: Chicken Tawa Fry is a popular street food that we all love. This chicken recipe is not just easy-to-make but hugely tempting and goes well with naan and paratha. Try this delicious chicken recipe at home

Ingredients of Tawa Chicken Fry

INSTRUCTION

Clean and wash the chicken under cold running water. Dice the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Mix gram flour, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, curry leaves, red chilli paste, fennel seeds (saunf), cumin seeds and salt in a bowl. Add little water to the masala mixture and stir well.

Now add the chicken pieces in the masala mixture and mix until evenly coated. Make sure all the chicken pieces are well marinated with the masala mixture. Keep aside for 45 to 75 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame and fry the chicken pieces until golden brown and cooked. Remove and drain excess oil.