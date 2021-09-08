Make Authentic Bengali Dish ‘Doi Ilish’

New Delhi: Doi Ilish is an authentic Bengali fish recipe in which fish is cooked in yogurt gravy with kalonji, some wicked green chillies, and a luxuriant drizzle of mustard oil, makes this dish delicious and mouth-watering. It is easy to make and therefore it is perfect to be served for everyday lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

5 Fish, Ilish

1 cup Curd (Dahi / Yogurt), whipped

2 teaspoons Kasundi mustard sauce

1 teaspoon Kalonji (Onion Nigella Seeds)

2 teaspoons Turmeric powder (Haldi)

2 teaspoons Red Chilli powder

4 Green Chillies, slit (adjustable)

3 tablespoons Mustard oil

Salt, to taste

How to make Doi Ilish Recipe: