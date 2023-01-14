Makar Sankranti: Thousands Of Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga In Varanasi

Varanasi: Thousands of devotees took the holy dip in river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and offered prayers to the sun god on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today.

Several Hindu devotees and Naga Sadhus from different parts of the country take a holy dip during Gangasagar Mela on this occasion.

Makar Sankranti is a festival celebrated in India to mark the beginning of the sun’s journey into the northern hemisphere, known as the Makar (Capricorn) rashi (sun sign). It is typically celebrated on January 14 and is considered an auspicious day for religious rituals and offerings to the gods.

The festival is also celebrated as a harvest festival and is an important festival for farmers as it marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the new farming season.

It is also known by different names such as Maghi in Haryana, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Poush Sankranti in West Bengal.

One of the most popular ways of celebrating Makar Sankranti is by taking a dip in holy rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, and Shipra, as it is believed that the dip in these rivers on Makar Sankranti washes away one’s sins and purifies the soul.