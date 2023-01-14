Makar Sankranti Special Recipe: Make Til Gur Barfi

New Delhi: Ladoos or barfi prepared with sesame seeds, jaggery and dry fruits are traditionally prepared in winter. So, here we are making til gur barfi which can be prepared very instantly and with minimal ingredients.

Ingredients

Heavy milk – 1 cup

Milk powder -1 cup

Sesame seeds – 3/4 cup

Mixed Nuts – 3/4 cup

Sugar – 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder – 1/8 teaspoon

Method:

– Roast sesame seeds and mixed nuts over medium heat till they are golden in colour. This should take about 3-4 minutes. Keep aside.

– In a non-stick frying pan, add heavy cream and milk powder and mix it well. Cook over medium-high heat, and stir continuously till the mixture starts to bubble.

– Lower the heat to medium and keep stirring and scraping the sides and bottom of the pan, until the mixture is reduced to a thick paste and starts coming together. This should take 8-10 minutes.

– Add roasted sesame seeds, and nuts and mix well. Stir for another 2-3 minutes until the mix starts looking like soft dough.

– Lower the heat to low and add sugar and cardamom powder and mix it well. This will become soft in texture after adding sugar.

– Keep stirring for 1-2 minutes and bring the burfi back to dough texture.

– Spread burfi mixture onto the greased plate, approximately ½ inch thick. Let it sit for at least two hours at room temperature. Cut burfis to desired shape; square or diamond, garnish and enjoy.