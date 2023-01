Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has grieved the death of a woman in stampede at the Makar Mela in Badamba Nrusinghanath Peetha in Cuttack district.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister has ordered to provide proper treatment to the injured at free of cost. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.