Makar Mela Stampede’ occurs on Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge

Cuttack: Several persons sustained critical injuries in a stampede like situation on the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge over river Mahanadi leading to Singhanath peeth.

There was a huge rush on the bridge which connects Singhanath shrine located in the middle of the Mahandi river. Devotees in large number congregated at the shrine during the Makar Mela. On account of the same, the Gpinathpur-Badamba route witnesses a huge rush of devotees.

Makar Mela or Makar Sankranti is yet another important festival of Odisha. During the festival the people of Odisha offers prayers and food to the Sun God and seek blessings for a healthy and prosperous life. The festival holds traditional cultural significance for the people of the state.