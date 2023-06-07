Major Train Accident Averted In Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Jharkhand: Days after the deadly triple train crash in Odisha, a major train accident was averted at Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Tuesday evening after a tractor crashed the railway gate near the Santhaldih railway crossing when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there, PTI reported citing a railway official.

The incident occurred near the Bhojudih railway station at the Santhaldih railway crossing, when the tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate.

“A tractor crashed the railway gate when it was closing at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih railway station in Bokaro district. However, the driver of the train applied the brakes and the train stopped, averting any major accident,” Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway told PTI.

According to Kumar, the incident took place around 5 pm and the train was delayed by about 45 minutes. He further stated that the tractor has been seized and an FIR has been lodged at the concerned police station, while the gate man has been suspended.

The driver of the tractor had fled the spot.