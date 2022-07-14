Major Setback To Congress As Ally JMM Extends Support To Draupadi Murmu

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday announced its support for NDA candidate and former state governor Draupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections.

Reportedly, the JMM led by Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is in alliance with the Congress for the government in the state.

Earlier, Murmu had visited Jharkhand, met Shibu Soren, the JMM executive president and chief minister Hemant Soren and sought the support of the ruling JMM.

Murmu and Soren are both tribal leaders and belong to the Santhal ethnic group, which has a sizeable population in Jharkhand as well as in Odisha, from where she hails.