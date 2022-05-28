heroin trafficking network
Major pan India heroin trafficking network busted; 8 drug peddlers held

By Pragativadi News Service
The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major heroin trafficking network operating pan India and seized 34.89 kilograms of heroin and recovered 5.8 lakh rupees.

Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a major heroin trafficking network operating pan India and seized 34.89 kilograms of heroin and recovered 5.8 lakh rupees. Eight drug peddlers have been arrested along with a Nigerian drug lord of the syndicate operating from New Delhi.  Three African women were also apprehended.

The unearthing of this major pan-India heroin trafficking network was masterminded by the Operations Branch of Headquarters and well-coordinated by the Bengaluru, Indore and Delhi Zonal Units of the NCB.

