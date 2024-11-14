Mumbai: In a chilling turn of events, the main shooter in the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique returned to the crime scene and visited Lilavati Hospital to confirm Siddique’s death. The shooter, identified as Shivkumar Gautam, stood outside the hospital for 30 minutes among the crowd, ensuring that his target had succumbed to the injuries.

Baba Siddique, a prominent politician, was shot multiple times on October 14, 2024, near his car in the bustling Bandra area. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at Lilavati Hospital. The murder, which has sent shockwaves through the political community, is believed to be linked to Siddique’s connections with high-profile figures, including Bollywood actor Salman Khan and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Gautam, who quickly changed his shirt after the shooting to avoid detection, was later apprehended by the police. During interrogation, he revealed that he had no personal motive for the killing and was merely following orders. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities exploring various angles, including political rivalry and contract killing.