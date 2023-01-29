Main Khiladi Song Teaser From Selfiee Out! Emraan Hashmi Replaces Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi: The teaser of Selfiee’s first song Main Khiladi has released today. It is the recreation of his hit 90s song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film of the same name, which had him and Saif Ali Khan matching steps on the dance floor. The full song will be out on February 1.

Sharing the teaser of the new song, Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram, “Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar (are you ready to whistle and clap)? Here’s a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!!”

Talking about the new song has Akshay with Emraan Hashmi as they dance to the hit dance number.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film stars Akshay and Emraan together on screen for the first time. Nushraatt Bharuccha and Diana Penty play the female leads in the film.

It will release in theatres on February 24 this year. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.