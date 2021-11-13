Mail, Express, Passenger & Holiday Special Trains To Run As Regular Trains

Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways has decided to change the Mail/Express/Passenger & Holiday Special Train services to regular train services with immediate effect and revert to pre-pandemic ticket fares due to decrease of Corona infections in the Country.

As per this decision, around 76 mail/express and Holiday special trains and 14 Passenger trains originating & terminating in East Coast Railway jurisdiction will be restored with immediate effect. Covid-19 restrictions, which were imposed during the pandemic, will continue.

The first digit of the trains will now not be zero as was in the case of special trains. Trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal as was in pre-Covid times.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, regular mail/express trains were being operated as mail/express special and holiday special trains. It has now been decided to include the trains in the Working Time Table, 2021. Train services will now be operated with regular numbers and with fares as applicable for the concerned classes of travel and type of train, as per the extant rule.

Second class (general coaches and passenger portion of SLR) shall continue to be booked as reserved in long distance mail express trains except any relaxation permitted in special case.