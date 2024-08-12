Mahindra Thar ROXX White Colour Officially Revealed Along With Black

New Delhi: One of the biggest launches from Mahindra this year is undoubtedly the Thar Roxx, a 5 door version of the Mahindra Thar. This upcoming model, that has been eagerly anticipated, has been perceived in spy shots and teased on a number of occasions drawing attention to its exterior makeup and interior features while official white colour has been revealed.

Positioned in the compact SUV segment, it is a true SUV in the actual sense of the word as it boasts of a length of 4.3 meters. It gets a lighter version of the 3G platform that was introduced on the Scorpio N in 2022. This platform is said to be around 40 kgs lighter than that seen on the Scorpio N which will relate to better performance and efficiency while its body shell and metal hard top will boast of high-tensile steel.

Mahindra Thar Roxx shares its engine lineup with the Scorpio N and XUV 700. The 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine will offer 160 hp power and 330 Nm torque on the base variants, going up to 175 hp power and 380 NM torque on higher trims. It will also draw its power via a Gen 2 mHawk 2.2 liter diesel unit which on lower variants will offer 150 hp power and 350 Nm torque and on top spec trims go up to 172 hp power and 370 Nm torque. These engine options get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmissions.

While lower trims of the Mahindra Roxx will be offered in RWD format, its middle and higher variants get 4X4 options with the possibility of electronic locking differential. Where its suspension set up is concerned, the new Thar Roxx gets independent setup in the front with double wishbone and multilink at the rear with Watts linkage.

Ride quality will be further enhanced with Frequency Dependent Damping technology while it will also sport Mahindra’s 4Xplor off-road setup. Multiple terrain modes of Snow, Sand and Mud while the Roxx also gets Crawl Smart Assist feature allowing users to select desire speed ranging from 2.5 km/h to 30 km/h while navigating difficult terrain. Instead of shift-on-the-fly 4WD system, the Thar Roxx comes in with traditional levers offering 2H, 4H, and 4L modes.

Mahindra Thar Roxx will also come in with another novel feature. It will receive Intelli Turn Assist that locks the rear inner wheel as per steering direction for a more compact turning radius. However, this feature will operate at sub-15 km/h speeds and will be activated for just 15 seconds each time. True to its off-roading stance, the Thar Roxx will boast of 41.3 degree approach angle, 23.6 degree ramp over angle and 36.1 degree departure angle.

Set to be officially launched in India on 15th August 2024, the new Thar Roxx RWD and 4X4 variants could be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the new Roxx will find itself competing primarily with the Force Gurkha 5-door while it will also take on the larger Maruti Jimny. Bookings are set to commence directly after official launch and price announcement.