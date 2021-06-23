Mahindra launches the New BSIV Construction Equipment Range

Pune: Mahindra Construction Equipment (MCE) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., part of the Mahindra Group, today introduced BSIV compliant construction equipment with the launch of the new BSIV compliant Motor Grader – Mahindra RoadMaster G9075 & G9595 & Backhoe Loader – and Mahindra EarthMaster SX, and VX.

MCE’s BSIV Range adheres to its commitment to lowest cost of maintenance in the industry. The MCE BSIV range will have a robust iMAXX telematics solution providing customers with diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive fleet management along with many other category-leading features. True to Mahindra’s belief of providing disruptive services, it reaffirms its commitment to superior performance, higher uptime and lower operating and owning costs, and thereby higher profits.

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Mahindra Truck & Bus and Construction Equipment., said, “Keeping with our brand purpose to guarantee prosperity for our customers for the Construction Equipment business, we are happy to introduce our BSIV range of Mahindra EarthMaster Backhoe Loaders. We are a challenger brandand our aim is to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions which provide high reliability and low owning and operating costs, thereby improving their productivity and profitability.”

Mr. Guptafurther added, “We are also pleased to launch our BSIV compliant range of the Mahindra RoadMaster Motor Graders necessary due to the advent of new emission norms for the Construction Equipment industry. Thesetough and reliable products have been designed and developed in India after an in-depth understanding of the needs of the consumers which is the hallmark of Mahindra’s product development process.”

Mahindra Construction Equipment (MCE) is an Indian Construction Equipment OEM that designs and manufactures machines customized to the needs of Indian customers since 2011. MCE is committed to providing a disruptive customer value proposition of assured higher profits and have a winning range of Backhoe Loaders, EarthMaster and Motor Graders, RoadMaster (17% market share). Currently over 7000 EarthMaster and over 700 RoadMaster are delighting customers with their 24×7 superior performance and are committed to building the nation frugally, driving higher prosperity in the ecosystem.

About Mahindra EarthMaster BSIV & SX Smart 50

With BSIV introduction the entire EarthMaster Range of Backhoe Loaders is enhanced both in terms of productivity and features. Powered with a reliable 74 HP CRiMahindra Engine, it now has 13% higher torque compared to BSIII leading to improved machine’s loader efficiency. With improved hydraulic system which has a higher flow handling capacity, and other improvements leads to overall production capacities improvement of 10%. With quintennial and unique features as Banana Boom, joystick lever, robust design, and bigger buckets, EarthMaster range is well suited for all types of backhoe applications be it mining, trenching, crushers, building construction or any other work in construction industry. It would be available in two variants – SX & VX.

SX Smart 50 is a product in a new low range HP category which is an optimum solution for the hirer segment. The product is created with proven Mahindra 50HPDitechBSIII engine and optimized hydraulics to provide equivalent Backhoe productivity as 74HP. SX Smart50 compliments the requirement of price sensitive customer in a highly competitive low margin segment.

New EarthMaster Range comes with ergonomically designed keeping operator comfort at the forefront. With tinted glass, coat hanger, mobile and water bottle holder among others, improved feature packed cabin makes it comfortable and safe to our operators. The aim to provide more profit and property to our customers, EarthMaster range is designed to deliver the lowest maintenance cost in industry within their respective category.

About Mahindra RoadMaster BSIV

New BSIV RoadMaster range offersan optimized solution and precisely caters to the road contractor’s grading needs for government flagship programs such as Smart city, Bharatmala, etc. as well as for major district roads, state highways, border roads and expansion of national highways.

G9075 is powered with 74HP CRI Engine and increased torque up to 350 NM which is ideal for State highways, Rural Roads, District Roads, and other projects under PMGSY. This MotorGrader is coupled with a 3 m (10 ft) wide blade and is optimized to deliver zero compromise grading at a fractional 40% cost as compared to conventional motor graders.

G9595 is powered with 95 HP CRi Engine and increased torque up to 400 NM which is ideal for National Highway and their expansion process, rail corridor and industrial plot levelling. Keeping operator comfort in mind, G9595 comes with ergonomically designed air-conditioned cabin. It provides operator’s fatigue free operating experience helping them improve overall productivity.

RoadMaster range will augment the product portfolio of large contractors and will be an optimal solution for constructing medium roads, state highways as well as national highways. They are also apt for applications such as embankment or earthwork for laying of railway tracks and levelling of large plots for industrial construction and ports.

About iMAXX

Mahindra Construction Equipment has been a pioneer in providing telematics solution to its customers in the construction equipment industry.“Continuing the legacy, we are pleased to introduce iMAXX Telematics Technology – a prognostic, diagnostic and predictive fleet management system in our entire range of EarthMaster and RoadMaster. You can think of it as your personal assistant that updates you with vital information about your equipment and your business. iMAXX is already tried and tested solutions in our trucks business and has benefitted the customers in many ways.With effective machine monitoring it also alerts on the preventive maintenance triggers to avoid any major breakdown.”

These products comes with a one year, unlimited hours warranty, eliminating the customer’s anxiety when it comes to expensive repairs. This is possible due to Mahindra’s engineering and manufacturing capability, backed up by a grueling testing regime and sourcing of the best components and the simplicity of the machine design.

Mahindra Construction Equipment have undergone rigorous testing in the harshest of terrains and for the toughest of applications. It has been validated on all performance, safety and reliability parameters and is backed by Mahindra’s 50+ dealer sales and service network which has unparalleled reach across the geography. It is equipped with apt technology that is optimal and coupled with unmatched quality, superior style, operator comfort and its innovative telematics technology-IMAXX.

The Mahindra Construction Equipment are being manufactured at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art facility at Chakan, Pune. Mahindra’s Product Development team has utilized extensive consumer insight and feedback to develop this product which is built to withstand India’s rough terrain and heavy usage. In addition, the product offers all the relevant features using the latest vehicle systems and technologies at competitive prices.